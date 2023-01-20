Investors deliver £1.1 million cash boost to Aberdeenshire minerals explorer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Investors deliver £1.1 million cash boost to Aberdeenshire minerals explorer

By Keith Findlay
January 20, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 20, 2023, 7:28 am
Helicopter surveys took off last autumn. Image: Aberdeen Minerals
Helicopter surveys took off last autumn. Image: Aberdeen Minerals

Aberdeen Minerals, the Ellon-based company hunting for potential commercial deposits of base metals in rural Aberdeenshire, has raised about £1.1 million from investors.

The firm said it would use the cash, raised through a share issue to new and existing UK and international backers, to further its work exploring for and evaluating
mineral deposits.

It is on a mission to find nickel and copper – metals essential to the energy transition in Scotland and the wider UK – as well as cobalt, palladium and platinum, which are on the UK “critical minerals” list.

‘Significant’ investment

Aberdeen Minerals chairman Patrick Murphy said: “I would like to thank existing shareholders for their support and welcome new investors… as we make this significant additional investment in developing the mineral potential of north-east Scotland.

“Nickel, copper and cobalt are essential to the production of lithium-ion batteries and electrical infrastructure to support the rapid growth of renewable energy production and electrification of transport.

“Yet Scotland and the rest of the UK currently rely entirely on overseas supply chains for these critical raw materials.

“Our Aberdeenshire projects, therefore, represent an important opportunity to potentially secure direct UK supply of these metals as part of a just transition.”

Mr Murphy added: “The new funds raised will allow us to make major progress in their exploration.”

A survey helicopter prepares for take-off at Auchmacoy, near Ellon. Image: Aberdeen Minerals

Strategic Minerals Europe, the parent of Aberdeen Minerals, is issuing more than 12 million new shares at 7.5p each in an initial tranche.

It is intended that a second tranche comprising nearly three million new shares will be issued to directors and founding shareholders who are also taking part in the fundraise.

Backers of the business include Gunsynd, an investment company specialising in the natural resource sector.

Aberdeen Minerals said part of its cash injection would pay for a drilling programme and related activities at the Arthrath project, near Ellon.

UK’s largest nickel deposit

Arthrath is home to the largest known nickel deposit in the UK and a safeguarded site for mineral development.

Drilling will verify and expand on previous activity carried out there by Rio Tinto in the 1970s and specifically investigate higher grade nickel-copper-cobalt mineralised zones.

Land around Ellon, Balmedie, New Deer, Methlick and Maud is being studied by the firm in the search for base metals.

Other locations include Pitmedden, Oldmeldrum, Tarves and a swathe of land north-west of Huntly.

Map showing the areas earmarked for the heliborne geological surveys.

Privately-owned Aberdeen Minerals hired international specialist SkyTEM Surveys for the “first modern airborne geophysical survey” of the region.

Helicopter surveys got under way last autumn but hit a hitch, according to reports at the time, when scanning equipment hit a powerline.

More than 1,000 homes in the Aberdeenshire village of Balmedie were without electricity for a spell.

Many geologists believe the north-east is rich in mineral resources, including metals that will be in high demand by battery-makers amid growing demand for electric vehicles and other low-carbon technologies.

