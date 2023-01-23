Small business focus: Kyle Mackintosh launched Highland Heating Management with two fed up friends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Small business focus: Kyle Mackintosh launched Highland Heating Management with two fed up friends

By Keith Findlay
January 23, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 23, 2023, 12:27 pm
Kyle Mackintosh. Image: DC Thomson
Kyle Mackintosh. Image: DC Thomson

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Kyle Mackintosh, a director of Inverness firm Highland Heating Management.

How and why did you start in business?

After graduating from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh I studied to become an accountant with a firm in Inverness.

I had always wanted to be my own boss, so I left to start a business completing and maintaining agricultural records – mainly financial, as I was born and raised on a farm and knew what was involved.

Kyle Mackintosh was born and raised on a farm. Image: Shutterstock

My current business, Highland Heating Management, started with an informal chat with two friends, Gordon Peters and Jim Macleod. They were both unhappy with their deteriorating conditions of employment at the time, but rather than lying down and accepting it they wanted more.

We set up Highland Heating Management together to look after domestic and commercial businesses across the north.

As co-directors, we cover everything the business needs: Gordon looking after plumbing and heating; Jim the electrical side; and I the financial and administrative aspects. It’s a great fit.

How did you get to where you are today?

When the business started in 2006, there were just the three of us, but through time and word of mouth we’ve grown organically.

We’ve never really been a company that advertises as we’ve always hoped our quality of service, speed of attendance and competitive pricing would do the job for us, our customers telling their extended families, neighbours and friends about us, and so on.

It has taken a lot of hard work and long hours, but we have steadily grown and now employ 21 people.

Who helped you?

We haven’t actually received much help. Initially, our custom came from friends and our very supportive families, plus the loyal customers we had dealt with in our previous employments. Membership of the Federation of Small Businesses has been invaluable, especially for its advice on legal matters such as employment as this was all new to us.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Always be frank and honest with customers. Not every job will run perfectly, but as long as you try your best and own up to and rectify any mistakes you will gain the respect of your customers.

Highland Heating Management owners Gordon Peters, Kyle MacKintosh and Jim Macleod. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

What is your biggest mistake?

We were slightly naive in the beginning, willing to carry out work for anyone without properly checking they were honest and trustworthy.

Non-payments have cost us a lot of money and stress, whether it be from companies going into administration or us carrying out work on trust without first reading the small print on contracts. We’ve learned a lot.

What is your greatest achievement?

Aside from my family, it has to be the great business we’ve managed to grow through all the difficult times we’ve faced over the past 17 years.

I’m extremely proud of our workforce and feel responsible for their health and wellbeing, and that of their families too.

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs, and what should government do to help?

We’ve coped by becoming more organised and limiting downtime as much as possible.

We moved premises recently to reduce rent, and we’re much more conscious of utility contracts, always going for the best deals.

Government must help with spiralling fuel and energy costs, and bring inflation under control.

What do you still hope to achieve?

To expand the renewable section of our business. It’s the future as the world moves away from fossil fuels towards renewable energy. Investing heavily in renewable technology training for our staff is a big part of it.

What do you do to relax?

I’m a co-driver for a few close friends in the Scottish Rally Championship. Otherwise, it’s spending time with family, playing golf and watching football, plus the odd social night out.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’ve just discovered audio books and am hooked on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher series. I’ve also just finished watching Peaky Blinders and am looking for something new on TV.

What do you waste your money on?

Trying to refurbish my old Peugeot 205 classic car.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Very boring I know, but I pick up my phone to check my emails before logging on to check the company bank account.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a VW Transporter van and Audi RSQ3. One day, maybe, it’ll be a Porsche 911 Turbo.

