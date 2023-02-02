Aberdeen city centre building sold in £2 million-plus deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £2 million-plus deal

By Keith Findlay
February 2, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 2, 2023, 7:34 am
Caledonian House in the heart of Aberdeen is now owned by a pair of Scottish property entrepreneurs. Image: Skylark Public Relations
Caledonian House in the heart of Aberdeen is now owned by a pair of Scottish property entrepreneurs. Image: Skylark Public Relations

An Aberdeen city centre building has changed hands in a deal believed to be worth just over £2 million.

The mixed use property, Caledonian House, at 234-238 Union Street, is fully occupied.

FTSE-listed engineering and consulting firm Wood has offices in part of the building, while two ground floor retail units are let to the British Heart Foundation and Pret A Manger.

The new owner is Standard Real Estate (SRE), an investment vehicle of Scottish property entrepreneurs Hamish Munro and Scott Campbell.

We view this acquisition as key to our continued success in Aberdeen.”

Hamish Munro, director, Standard Real Estate

SRE also owns nearby Woodburn House, as well as Merchant Exchange (Near Union Square) and Union Point (on Blaikie’s Quay) in Aberdeen.

It has bought Caledonian House, comprising 55,000sq ft of office and retail accommodation over five floors, from Tesco Pension Fund Investment Management.

The Glasgow-based company has future plans for the property.

Mr Munro said: “We view this acquisition as key to our continued success in Aberdeen.

SRE’s ‘simple’ formula

“Our formula is simple – to provide bespoke office space for users large and small on flexible lease terms at an economic rental.

“The revitalisation of Union Street is key to the heart of Aberdeen.

“Our plans for this building should provide the space for new and established businesses to be at the centre of the city, complementing our other locations.”

He added: “In 2023 we will focus on Merchant Exchange and the limited remaining space at Union Point and Golden Square (Woodburn House), whilst in 2024 we will have available bespoke space within Caledonian House.”

At the 16,790sq ft Merchant Exchange property, on Exchange Street, SRE aims to provide fully furnished and fitted office suites for companies looking for flexible leases.

Union Point, extending to 36,100sq ft is now nearly 90% let after a £1.5m-plus refurbishment.

SRE said tenants there included a variety of national and local companies, as well as charities, benefitting from modern refurbished offices from 125sq ft to suites of 3,400sq ft.

Tags

Conversation

