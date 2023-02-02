Aberdeen city centre building sold in £2 million-plus deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen city centre building has changed hands in a deal believed to be worth just over £2 million.

The mixed use property, Caledonian House, at 234-238 Union Street, is fully occupied.

FTSE-listed engineering and consulting firm Wood has offices in part of the building, while two ground floor retail units are let to the British Heart Foundation and Pret A Manger.

The new owner is Standard Real Estate (SRE), an investment vehicle of Scottish property entrepreneurs Hamish Munro and Scott Campbell.

SRE also owns nearby Woodburn House, as well as Merchant Exchange (Near Union Square) and Union Point (on Blaikie’s Quay) in Aberdeen.

It has bought Caledonian House, comprising 55,000sq ft of office and retail accommodation over five floors, from Tesco Pension Fund Investment Management.

The Glasgow-based company has future plans for the property.

Mr Munro said: “We view this acquisition as key to our continued success in Aberdeen.

SRE’s ‘simple’ formula

“Our formula is simple – to provide bespoke office space for users large and small on flexible lease terms at an economic rental.

“The revitalisation of Union Street is key to the heart of Aberdeen.

“Our plans for this building should provide the space for new and established businesses to be at the centre of the city, complementing our other locations.”

He added: “In 2023 we will focus on Merchant Exchange and the limited remaining space at Union Point and Golden Square (Woodburn House), whilst in 2024 we will have available bespoke space within Caledonian House.”

At the 16,790sq ft Merchant Exchange property, on Exchange Street, SRE aims to provide fully furnished and fitted office suites for companies looking for flexible leases.

Union Point, extending to 36,100sq ft is now nearly 90% let after a £1.5m-plus refurbishment.

SRE said tenants there included a variety of national and local companies, as well as charities, benefitting from modern refurbished offices from 125sq ft to suites of 3,400sq ft.