Exclusive: Burness Paull is latest big firm moving into Marischal Square in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Exclusive: Burness Paull is latest big firm moving into Marischal Square in Aberdeen

By Keith Findlay
February 3, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 3, 2023, 5:23 pm
l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull, outside the new home of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull, outside the new home of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Law firm Burness Paull will soon be joining the throng of big names occupying the award-winning Marischal Square (MSq) office and retail development in Aberdeen.

MSq, comprising 1MSq and 2MSq, is now one of the most prestigious office addresses in the city.

Burness Paull – one of Scotland’s largest law firms – hopes to relocate its Granite City operation from Union Plaza, on Union Wynd, by summer. It will occupy the whole second floor of 2MSq.

l-r Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan, Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull, at MSq. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Last year saw Burness Paull move into plush new offices in Glasgow and invest in a refurbishment of its Edinburgh premises.

Managing partner Tamar Tammes said the Granite City relocation was “an exciting move” and chance to “bring our Aberdeen-based team together in a modern, flexible environment suited to the hybrid working era”.

Burness Paull managing partner Tamar Tammes.

She added: “The firm’s ambitious growth strategy is focused on attracting and retaining the right talent to strengthen and diversify key divisions, adding value in areas most impacted by the evolving economic and regulatory landscape and where we are seeing increasing demand for our advice.

“Key to this is ensuring we offer high-quality facilities across all our locations, where our people can work creatively and collaborate to deliver the best possible outcomes for our clients.”

Burness Paull employs about 650 people across Scotland, including more than 100 in the Granite City.

Aberdeen City Council invested £107 million in MSq, completed in late 2017.

Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan said: “It is fantastic that Burness Paul is relocating its Aberdeen office to Marischal Square.

“They will join many other prestigious companies based at the development, which provides high quality office space with strong environmental credentials, as well as fantastic bars and restaurants, and is helping to regenerate the east end of the city centre.”

MSq’s impressive, growing roster

MSq’s current tenants include Royal Bank of Scotland, Chevron UK, KPMG, EY, Tenaris, Maggie’s Grill, Mackie’s, All Bar One, Costa, Tony Macaroni, Marriott International, the North Sea Transition Authority and North East Scotland Pension Fund.

It is also home to The Press and Journal and Evening Express newspapers, as well as radio station Original 106.

Other new additions

Global property giant CBRE recently revealed plans to move its Aberdeen team into 1MSq this spring.

And a new street food market, Resident X, opened with the development recently

The complex has notched up a raft of prestigious accolades in its five years. Gongs include the regeneration project of the year title at the 2019 Scottish Property Awards.

2MSQ. Image EY

MSq boasts 177,000sq ft of Grade A office accommodation across its two buildings.

It is said to have the best BREEAM (Building Research Establishment environmental assessment methodology scheme) and EPC (energy performance certificate) ratings of any office development in Aberdeen.

Moving in will mark the start of another chapter in the history of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. The firm was created in 2021 through a merger of Aberdeen-based Paull & Williamsons and larger central belt rival Burness.

More on commercial property

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull, outside the new home of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
North-east adventure tourism projects riding high with cash injections
l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull, outside the new home of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
One's projects tailor-made to drive forward north-east economy
l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull, outside the new home of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull, outside the new home of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £2 million-plus deal
3
l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull, outside the new home of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
ASPC property experts 'coming home' in Aberdeen city centre relocation
l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull, outside the new home of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
North-east housing market: Where is it heading in 2023?
l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull, outside the new home of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
House prices fell in Aberdeen in 2022 but rose in Aberdeenshire
Reflection shows oil and has rig in workers sunglasses
North Sea supply chain firms in 'crisis' report warns
l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull, outside the new home of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Swim 'whisperer' Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray
l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull, outside the new home of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
What can be done to revive Aberdeen's Union Street?
5

Most Read

1
l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull, outside the new home of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brook Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…
3
l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull, outside the new home of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway
4
l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull, outside the new home of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Swim ‘whisperer’ Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray
5
l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull, outside the new home of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Domestic abuser warned he must rethink attitude after threats to girlfriend
6
l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull, outside the new home of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Laughter, love and snottery greetin’ on Janey Godley’s final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen
7
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
8
l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull, outside the new home of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
9
l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull, outside the new home of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
10
l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull, outside the new home of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction

More from Press and Journal

l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull, outside the new home of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Malky Mackay encouraged by Ross County's display in narrow league loss away to Rangers
l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull, outside the new home of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Billy Dodds bemoans loss of soft goals as Caley Thistle forced to come from…
l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull, outside the new home of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Caley Thistle 2-2 Morton: The Verdict – Ratings, star man and talking points as…
l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull, outside the new home of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Aberdeen 3-1 Motherwell - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull, outside the new home of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
GINGER GAIRDNER: A gardener's tools - and body - need caring for
l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull, outside the new home of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I was a Brownie, but I'd rather have been a Scout
l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull, outside the new home of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Buckie come from behind to beat fellow title challengers Brora in thrilling clash
l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull, outside the new home of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
New appointments at SAYFC and NFUS
l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull, outside the new home of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Security dog used at Union Square following concerns of antisocial behaviour
l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull, outside the new home of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Luing breed backbone of business at family farm

Editor's Picks

Most Commented