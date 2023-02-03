Exclusive: Burness Paull is latest big firm moving into Marischal Square in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Law firm Burness Paull will soon be joining the throng of big names occupying the award-winning Marischal Square (MSq) office and retail development in Aberdeen.

MSq, comprising 1MSq and 2MSq, is now one of the most prestigious office addresses in the city.

Burness Paull – one of Scotland’s largest law firms – hopes to relocate its Granite City operation from Union Plaza, on Union Wynd, by summer. It will occupy the whole second floor of 2MSq.

Last year saw Burness Paull move into plush new offices in Glasgow and invest in a refurbishment of its Edinburgh premises.

Managing partner Tamar Tammes said the Granite City relocation was “an exciting move” and chance to “bring our Aberdeen-based team together in a modern, flexible environment suited to the hybrid working era”.

She added: “The firm’s ambitious growth strategy is focused on attracting and retaining the right talent to strengthen and diversify key divisions, adding value in areas most impacted by the evolving economic and regulatory landscape and where we are seeing increasing demand for our advice.

“Key to this is ensuring we offer high-quality facilities across all our locations, where our people can work creatively and collaborate to deliver the best possible outcomes for our clients.”

Burness Paull employs about 650 people across Scotland, including more than 100 in the Granite City.

We’re excited to announce our #Aberdeen team is moving to a new office in 1MSq @MarischalSq in Spring 2023. The move will allow us to work in best-in-class office space with fantastic green credentials and wellness facilities. Read more here: https://t.co/FOhgkmLTP7 pic.twitter.com/BQUDhdCsPh — CBRE Scotland (@CBREScotland) December 21, 2022

Aberdeen City Council invested £107 million in MSq, completed in late 2017.

Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan said: “It is fantastic that Burness Paul is relocating its Aberdeen office to Marischal Square.

“They will join many other prestigious companies based at the development, which provides high quality office space with strong environmental credentials, as well as fantastic bars and restaurants, and is helping to regenerate the east end of the city centre.”

MSq’s impressive, growing roster

MSq’s current tenants include Royal Bank of Scotland, Chevron UK, KPMG, EY, Tenaris, Maggie’s Grill, Mackie’s, All Bar One, Costa, Tony Macaroni, Marriott International, the North Sea Transition Authority and North East Scotland Pension Fund.

It is also home to The Press and Journal and Evening Express newspapers, as well as radio station Original 106.

Other new additions

Global property giant CBRE recently revealed plans to move its Aberdeen team into 1MSq this spring.

And a new street food market, Resident X, opened with the development recently

The complex has notched up a raft of prestigious accolades in its five years. Gongs include the regeneration project of the year title at the 2019 Scottish Property Awards.

MSq boasts 177,000sq ft of Grade A office accommodation across its two buildings.

It is said to have the best BREEAM (Building Research Establishment environmental assessment methodology scheme) and EPC (energy performance certificate) ratings of any office development in Aberdeen.

Moving in will mark the start of another chapter in the history of Burness Paull in Aberdeen. The firm was created in 2021 through a merger of Aberdeen-based Paull & Williamsons and larger central belt rival Burness.