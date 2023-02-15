Roy MacGregor sells off part of his Global Energy Group empire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Roy MacGregor sells off part of his Global Energy Group empire

By Erikka Askeland
February 15, 2023, 12:01 am
L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh aim to grow the business. Image: Global E&C
L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh aim to grow the business. Image: Global E&C

Highland industrialist and football boss Roy MacGregor has struck a deal to sell part of his Global Energy Group (GEG) empire to a private equity firm for an undisclosed sum.

Mr MacGregor, 70, has struck a deal to sell Global E&C to SCF Partners.

Aberdeen-based Global E&C provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services to the offshore and onshore energy sectors and employs more than 1,000 people across the world.

With the backing of Houston-headquartered SCF, Global E&C is aiming to position itself as a leading player in the decarbonisation of the energy sector.

Terry Allan, Roy MacGregor and Derek Mitchell. Image: Global E&C

The Ross County Football Club chairman Mr McGregor will remain on the board of Global E&C during a period of transition – and the companies will continue to partner on opportunities across the energy sector through a “long-term strategic alliance”.

Global E&C chief executive, Terry Allan, will continue to lead the business.

He said SCF was a “great fit” for the firm as it moves to a new phase of growth.

Global E&C targets growth

“We have come a long way as a business, and this is an exciting milestone for us as we continue to develop and grow,” he said.

“SCF has a proven track record of working with management teams to build lasting companies and it was important for us to find the right partner who understood our culture, and market position.

“SCF is a great fit to support us in the next phase of our development and this investment will reinforce Global E&C’s position as the most digitally enabled EPC contractor in the market.”

SCF Partners helps entrepreneurs to build leading energy companies by providing capital and expertise. The firm, which is more than 30-years-old, is headquartered in Houston, and has offices in Aberdeen, Adelaide, Calgary and Singapore.

SCF partner Colin Welsh believes in the company’s team. Image: Jim Irvine/ DC Thomson.

Colin Welsh, partner at SCF, said: “We invested in Global E&C because we believe the team has the energy, the capability, and the data management technology to become a leading player in the decarbonisation of offshore and onshore infrastructure.”

Mr MacGregor said: “Global E&C is a great business, the team have established themselves in a very competitive market. I am proud to have been part of their journey.”

According to GEG’s most recent accounts, the firm held an 81% stake in Global E&C.

The same accounts for GEG (Holdings) showed revenue grew by 24% to £225 million during the year to March 2022 while it booked pre-tax profits of £2.9m.

The deal will include Global E&C’s share in Torus BGP, a joint venture business formed with Bilfinger UK to take on a deal worth “hundreds of millions of pounds” with CNR International on the Tiffany, Ninian Central and Ninian South platforms in the North Sea.

Global Energy Group will retain its other Aberdeen-based energy businesses.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh aim to grow the business. Image: Global E&C
Lawrence Milne Decorators store in Ellon to close after 70 years after lockdown rush…
Emma Pirie
Accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael launches recruitment drive for trainee scheme aimed at school leavers…
L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh aim to grow the business. Image: Global E&C
Financial crash paved way for north-east marketing and PR firm
L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh aim to grow the business. Image: Global E&C
Mobile phone provider EE expands 5G network to Fort William and Corpach
L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh aim to grow the business. Image: Global E&C
Braemar Shipbroking completes Aberdeen west end relocation
The P&J has covered business and industry news for 275 years Image: DC Thomson graphics
275 years of business and industry in the north and north-east
L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh aim to grow the business. Image: Global E&C
North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards 2023 to celebrate the best of local…
L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh aim to grow the business. Image: Global E&C
North pudding-maker 'very proud' to have met late Queen at Turriff Show
L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh aim to grow the business. Image: Global E&C
Buyout at Aberdeenshire company PMC Property Management
L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh aim to grow the business. Image: Global E&C
Aberdeen firm STC Insiso secures £2 million BGF investment

Most Read

1
L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh aim to grow the business. Image: Global E&C
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?
2
L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh aim to grow the business. Image: Global E&C
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than ‘Tennent’s and SkySports’ as it…
3
L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh aim to grow the business. Image: Global E&C
‘It’s just so shocking’: Safety fears after car crashes into Bridge of Don home
4
L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh aim to grow the business. Image: Global E&C
WATCH: Aberdeen gull ‘viciously’ attacks £800 drone causing it to crash land in Torry
3
5
L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh aim to grow the business. Image: Global E&C
Drilling starts as the search for base metals ramps up in Aberdeenshire
2
6
L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh aim to grow the business. Image: Global E&C
Aberdeen loan defender Mattie Pollock – ‘I love a challenge… and Celtic is one’
7
L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh aim to grow the business. Image: Global E&C
Man jailed after beating up friend and stealing his PlayStation
8
L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh aim to grow the business. Image: Global E&C
Elgin town centre: We asked and you told us – here are your 10…
9
L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh aim to grow the business. Image: Global E&C
Masked gunman who roamed street in stab vest and helmet was ‘like something out…

More from Press and Journal

L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh aim to grow the business. Image: Global E&C
Josh Meekings dubs Billy Mckay best forward in Championship amid free-scoring spree
L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh aim to grow the business. Image: Global E&C
Fishers blast Holyrood for 'scandalous' marine policy tantamount to 'greenwashing'
L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh aim to grow the business. Image: Global E&C
Victor Clements: Scottish Government must support those delivering on woodland expansion
L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh aim to grow the business. Image: Global E&C
Court date set for north-east man accused of killing colleague on Qatari oil platform
L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh aim to grow the business. Image: Global E&C
Man jailed after he threw Pot Noodle at group of Ukrainians
rock of ages aberdeen
Review: Temperatures soar at HMT as racy Rock of Ages sends audience wild
Support services for autistic children are stretched
Highland Council prepares to overhaul special schools admissions and ASL funding
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Woman threw phone at man's head after 'inappropriate' proposition
L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh aim to grow the business. Image: Global E&C
Iain Maciver: Scottish Government's ignoring of A9 will cost jobs and lives
L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh aim to grow the business. Image: Global E&C
Review: Babs is a delicious journey of discovery and magic at The Lemon Tree

Editor's Picks

Most Commented