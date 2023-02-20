BrewDog strikes ‘transformational’ China deal with global beer giant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BrewDog strikes ‘transformational’ China deal with global beer giant

By Erikka Askeland
February 20, 2023, 9:57 am Updated: February 20, 2023, 1:46 pm
BrewDog beer cans in China
China currently accounts for less than 1% of BrewDog's overall sales.

Ellon’s craft beer maker BrewDog has struck a deal to start selling its range of drinks in China.

The firm has agreed a partnership with drinks giant Budweiser to brew products such as Punk IPA and other beers in China.

Brewdog said it also plans to open more bars in the world’s second largest economy over the next three years.

James Watt said he’s ‘always wanted to significantly grow our share in China’.  Image: DARRELL BENNS/ DC Thomson.

In a statement, BrewDog founder James Watt described the Budweiser partnership as “transformational” and said it would bring the craft brewery to “every corner of the world’s biggest beer market”.

Under the deal, Brewdog said it expects its beers would begin to be produced at Budweiser China’s Putian craft brewery, in the south-eastern province of Fujian, by the end of next month.

Budweiser is owned by Belgian-headquartered global drinks giant, Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest beer brewer by both volume and revenue, which operates more than 600 beer brands in 150 countries.

Second Asian tie-up

It is the company’s second tie-up in Asia following a deal with Asahi in Japan in 2021.

China currently accounts for less than 1% of Brewdog's overall sales.

Earlier this year, BrewDog bosses set out bullish targets including becoming one of the “world’s most valuable”  beer brands., joining the ranks among brands such as Budweiser, Guinness, Heineken and Miller.

The company says it currently has an international network of more than 110 bars but just one in China. Brewdog Shanghai opened in 2020.

The Scotland-headquartered firm employs more than 2,300 people and also has breweries in the US state of Ohio, Berlin in Germany and Brisbane in Australia.

James Watt, founder of BrewDog, said: “We are very excited about further expansion into China.

“This is a genuinely transformational partnership which is going to bring BrewDog to every corner of the world’s biggest beer market, from a truly bespoke craft brewery which will help ensure the quality of our beers.

Fresher beer for Chinese customers

“By making beer closer to our customers, we’ll be giving them even fresher beer and doing it in a way which is better for the planet.

“Over the past few years we’ve established local production in the US, Germany and Australia.

“Chinese drinkers love craft beer, but the sector is still very new. In Budweiser China, we have found a partner that shares our growth vision for BrewDog in China and is perfectly placed to support our rapid growth in the region.

“We’ve always wanted to significantly grow our share in China – this new JV will enable us to do just that as we look to continue to grow our business globally.”

Nicolas Morelli, craft and specialty beer VP of Budweiser China, said: “Bud China is leading in craft beer across China and we continue to focus on premium and super premium beer offerings in the country.

“We are excited to add BrewDog to our craft beer portfolio to enrich Chinese beer lovers’ experience with more craft beer choices.”

