BrewDog strikes ‘transformational’ China deal with global beer giant

Ellon’s craft beer maker BrewDog has struck a deal to start selling its range of drinks in China.

The firm has agreed a partnership with drinks giant Budweiser to brew products such as Punk IPA and other beers in China.

Brewdog said it also plans to open more bars in the world’s second largest economy over the next three years.

In a statement, BrewDog founder James Watt described the Budweiser partnership as “transformational” and said it would bring the craft brewery to “every corner of the world’s biggest beer market”.

Under the deal, Brewdog said it expects its beers would begin to be produced at Budweiser China’s Putian craft brewery, in the south-eastern province of Fujian, by the end of next month.

Budweiser is owned by Belgian-headquartered global drinks giant, Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest beer brewer by both volume and revenue, which operates more than 600 beer brands in 150 countries.

Second Asian tie-up

It is the company’s second tie-up in Asia following a deal with Asahi in Japan in 2021.

China currently accounts for less than 1% of Brewdog’s overall sales.

Earlier this year, BrewDog bosses set out bullish targets including becoming one of the “world’s most valuable” beer brands., joining the ranks among brands such as Budweiser, Guinness, Heineken and Miller.

The company says it currently has an international network of more than 110 bars but just one in China. Brewdog Shanghai opened in 2020.

The Scotland-headquartered firm employs more than 2,300 people and also has breweries in the US state of Ohio, Berlin in Germany and Brisbane in Australia.

James Watt, founder of BrewDog, said: “We are very excited about further expansion into China.

“This is a genuinely transformational partnership which is going to bring BrewDog to every corner of the world’s biggest beer market, from a truly bespoke craft brewery which will help ensure the quality of our beers.

Fresher beer for Chinese customers

“By making beer closer to our customers, we’ll be giving them even fresher beer and doing it in a way which is better for the planet.

“Over the past few years we’ve established local production in the US, Germany and Australia.

“Chinese drinkers love craft beer, but the sector is still very new. In Budweiser China, we have found a partner that shares our growth vision for BrewDog in China and is perfectly placed to support our rapid growth in the region.

“We’ve always wanted to significantly grow our share in China – this new JV will enable us to do just that as we look to continue to grow our business globally.”

Nicolas Morelli, craft and specialty beer VP of Budweiser China, said: “Bud China is leading in craft beer across China and we continue to focus on premium and super premium beer offerings in the country.

“We are excited to add BrewDog to our craft beer portfolio to enrich Chinese beer lovers’ experience with more craft beer choices.”