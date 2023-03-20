Gallery: ‘Significant milestone’ as cable is laid to connect Shetland to the grid for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gallery: ‘Significant milestone’ as cable is laid to connect Shetland to the grid for the first time

By Erikka Askeland
March 20, 2023, 6:32 pm
An NKT Victoria crew member checks the HVDC cable.
An NKT Victoria crew member checks the latest 'milestone' on the £660 million Shetland HVDC cable.

A £660 million project to connect Shetland to the national electricity grid on the mainland for the first time has reached a new “significant milestone”.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has hailed the start of work installing a 162 mile subsea cable system between Noss Head in Caithness and Weisdale Voe in Shetland.

The project – due to complete next year – will help ensure the islands future supply of clean, low-carbon power.

Shetland is currently an “islanded” electricity network, which means all electricity is met from on-island sources, primarily the diesel powered Lerwick Power Station.

Energy regulator Ofgem approved SSEN Transmission’s huge power link cable from the Shetland Isles to the Scottish mainland in 2020.

The HVDC cable was first floated into position from NKT Victoria to where it makes landfall, before the floats are then removed and the cable installed on the seabed. Image: SSEN

The Shetland HVDC Link project is thought to be “crucial” to the UK’s energy system, connecting projects such as SSE Renewables’ giant Viking onshore wind farm as well as the Shetland-based Orion (Opportunity, Renewables, Integration, Offshore Networks) scheme.

A specialist cable laying vessel, the NKT Victoria and its crew are readying themselves to start laying 37 miles of high voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea cable system as part of the next stage of installation.

NKT Victoria is a specialist cable-laying vessel Image: SSEN
The HVDC cable drum on NKT Victoria. Image: SSEN

The first 62 mile length of cable was successfully installed in July last year, with NKT Victoria laying the cable from Noss Head.

Now in waters off Weisdale Voe, the vessel lowered the end of the cable which was then successfully pulled onto shore via previously installed ducts by a winch located on the shoreline.

Once secured in the transition joint bay, the offshore cable will be jointed to the previously installed HVDC land cable which will then connect to SSEN’s Kergord substation.

The NKT Victoria will make her way south out to sea along the designated cable route, slowly lowering the cable system onto the seabed.

The HVDC cable being launched from NKT Victoria where it will be pulled into position where it makes landfall at Wesidale Voe.
The HVDC cable being pulled into shore at Weisdale Voe. Image: SSEN

Once the cable is in place, it will be trenched into position using a construction support vessel with a specialist subsea jet trencher, which will ensure the cables are buried to the correct depth.

Rock placement will also take place at some sections to ensure the cables are protected where trenching is not possible.

NKT Victoria in Weisdale Voe. Image: SSEN

The third and final campaign will take place later this year, which will complete the link between the first and second campaigns in the North Sea to join all three campaigns together and complete the full link.

Another ‘major and hugely symbolic milestone’

SSEN Transmission’s Shetland HVDC Link project director John Scott said: “The arrival of NKT Victoria in Shetland signals yet another major and hugely symbolic milestone in the Shetland HVDC Link project, and it’s been great to see the cable make landfall in Shetland as the vessel begins her voyage into the North Sea and kick off the next cable campaign.

“The installation of the subsea cable system is complex and requires significant planning to reach this point, and working with subsea cable experts NKT has enabled this process to take place reliably, safely and to the highest standard.

“The second cable campaign marks an exciting step in the project for SSEN Transmission and our contractors, and we look forward to the completion of this phase of the subsea cable campaign over the coming weeks.

“The Shetland HVDC Link is crucial to transporting clean, renewable energy to where it is needed most, ultimately helping us achieve a network for net zero; alongside securing Shetland’s future security of supply.”

Claes Westerlind, executive vice president and head of the NKT high-voltage factory in Karlskrona, Sweden, said: “I am very satisfied that we continue the good collaboration with SSEN Transmission by leveraging our extensive experience within HVDC-technology to enable low-carbon power supply to Shetland.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented