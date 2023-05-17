New study shows how big the carbon footprint is at Aberdeen FC

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen FC has revealed new figures showing the scale of the task it is facing to achieve an ambitious target – one that doesn’t involve winning trophies.

The Scottish Premiership club aims to halve its carbon footprint by 2030.

Positive Planet, Aberdeen FC’s net-zero advisory partner studied the Dons’ carbon footprint as part of the club’s strategy to slash greenhouse gas emissions.

What did the study find?

Results show Aberdeen FC currently generates about 5,655 tons of greenhouse gas emissions every year.

This is the equivalent of the annual energy consumption of around 4,500 households.

So, to achieve their net-zero goal the Dons must eliminate more than 2,800 tons of CO2 by the end of the decade.

Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows said: “Without knowing where you’re starting from, you can’t measure progress – which is why we asked Positive Planet to calculate our carbon footprint.

“We wanted to find out exactly how many emissions we were responsible for, and how they were generated so we could decide the best course of action to take to reduce them.

“Some may not see this as a priority for a football club, but we firmly believe we have a responsibility to tackle climate change and protect our planet for the next generation.

“This is the start of our journey to net-zero and we hope our supporters will join us in making a tangible and measurable impact.”

Positive Planet founding partner Stephen Henry said: “Professional football has a significant and highly influential role to play in the transition to a low-carbon future.

“With such fierce rivalries in sport, creating an element of competition around sustainability could be key to accelerating the shift.”

Calling for “increased transparency” over greenhouse gas emissions at other top football clubs, Mr Hendry said: “Very few disclose their full greenhouse gas inventory.

Aberdeen FC ‘leading by example’

“With its current and future commitments, including its approach to recycling water and waste, sustainable travel for both players and fans, along with the club’s commitment to carbon literacy training for its staff, Aberdeen is leading by example.

“We hope more clubs will follow in their footsteps in the battle against climate change.”

Aberdeen FC set its 50% carbon emissions reduction goal last year, along with a longer-term aim of becoming carbon neutral, when it signed up to the UN Sports for Climate Change Framework.

Positive Planet, which helps organisations achieve their sustainability goals, has been working closely with the club over the past year to measure all its carbon emissions.

The study also took into consideration fan travel over the course of a season.

Going greener

New LED floodlights at Pittodrie have already resulted in major emissions and costs savings.

The club has also invested in electric vehicles (EV) and lawnmowers for the ground staff and is to introduce an employee salary sacrifice EV scheme.

Meanwhile, an enhanced waste management programme includes recycling grass, food, equipment, paper, cardboard and plastics.