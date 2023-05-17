New study shows how big the carbon footprint is at Aberdeen FC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New study shows how big the carbon footprint is at Aberdeen FC

CO2 generated by the Dons would power 4,400 homes.

By Keith Findlay
Goal celebrations at a Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Livingston at Pittodrie
Goal celbrations at a Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aberdeen FC has revealed new figures showing the scale of the task it is facing to achieve an ambitious target – one that doesn’t involve winning trophies.

The Scottish Premiership club aims to halve its carbon footprint by 2030.

Positive Planet, Aberdeen FC’s net-zero advisory partner studied the Dons’ carbon footprint as part of the club’s strategy to slash greenhouse gas emissions.

What did the study find?

Results show Aberdeen FC currently generates about 5,655 tons of greenhouse gas emissions every year.

This is the equivalent of the annual energy consumption of around 4,500 households.

So, to achieve their net-zero goal the Dons must eliminate more than 2,800 tons of CO2 by the end of the decade.

Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows said: “Without knowing where you’re starting from, you can’t measure progress – which is why we asked Positive Planet to calculate our carbon footprint.

Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows
Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows is pictured at Pittodrie,. Photo by SNS

“We wanted to find out exactly how many emissions we were responsible for, and how they were generated so we could decide the best course of action to take to reduce them.

“Some may not see this as a priority for a football club, but we firmly believe we have a responsibility to tackle climate change and protect our planet for the next generation.

“This is the start of our journey to net-zero and we hope our supporters will join us in making a tangible and measurable impact.”

Some may not see this as a priority for a football club, but we firmly believe we have a responsibility to tackle climate change and protect our planet for the next generation.”

Alan Burrows, chief executive, Aberdeen FC

Positive Planet founding partner Stephen Henry said: “Professional football has a significant and highly influential role to play in the transition to a low-carbon future.

“With such fierce rivalries in sport, creating an element of competition around sustainability could be key to accelerating the shift.”

Calling for “increased transparency” over greenhouse gas emissions at other top football clubs, Mr Hendry said: “Very few disclose their full greenhouse gas inventory.

Aberdeen FC ‘leading by example’

“With its current and future commitments, including its approach to recycling water and waste, sustainable travel for both players and fans, along with the club’s commitment to carbon literacy training for its staff, Aberdeen is leading by example.

“We hope more clubs will follow in their footsteps in the battle against climate change.”

Aberdeen FC set its 50% carbon emissions reduction goal last year, along with a longer-term aim of becoming carbon neutral, when it signed up to the UN Sports for Climate Change Framework.

Stephen Henry, of Positive Planet
Stephen Henry, of Positive Planet. Image: Big Partnership

Positive Planet, which helps organisations achieve their sustainability goals, has been working closely with the club over the past year to measure all its carbon emissions.

The study also took into consideration fan travel over the course of a season.

Going greener

New LED floodlights at Pittodrie have already resulted in major emissions and costs savings.

The club has also invested in electric vehicles (EV) and lawnmowers for the ground staff and is to introduce an employee salary sacrifice EV scheme.

Meanwhile, an enhanced waste management programme includes recycling grass, food, equipment, paper, cardboard and plastics.

Conversation

[[title]]