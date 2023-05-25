‘Its just filthy’: Spital homeowner complains of 15-years of litter ‘hell’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

City wardens have been called in to Old Aberdeen to investigate complaints about the mess takeaways are leaving behind.

Pensioner John Whyte claims he has put up with 15 years of “filth” near his home by the Spital and that it is getting out of control.

He wants Aberdeen City Council to roll out sanctions for takeaways who fail to tidy up after themselves.

Mr Whyte has lived in his home, near three takeaways, for 20 years and over that time he says the problem has worsened.

From overflowing bins, poorly discarded cooking oil and vermin problems – he has seen “serious” problems at the bins for at least 15 years.

He said: “I live on Orchard Street near the junction with Spital, and there is rubbish everywhere.

“I have been into the shops to say that I will come and put my rubbish inside their bins, as we have to pick the rubbish up off the street all the time.

‘Lack of respect’

“There is just a lack of respect from businesses, the staff said to me that they were just trying to earn a living.”

Mr Whyte, 70, believes the council should be working harder to make sure businesses and associated rubbish are kept properly – otherwise the business or take away trading licence should be revoked.

He continued: “I have lived here for 20 years and I have been asking for at least 15 years to get something done.

“But it seems like on Orchard Street, where we are, that the council just don’t do anything.

“This is about businesses not being tidy, and not disposing of high volumes of rubbish and old oil properly. It is an absolute disgrace and makes the area look as if no one cares.”

‘It is just filthy’

Mr Whyte has spoken to politicians at a local and national level about his concerns, and is growing frustrated at the inaction.

“The old oil is just filthy,” he said. “It is like a car garage keeping old engine oil lying about. It is disgusting.

“I care about where I live. The council are leaving us to deal with it, the littering is worse than ever. It is hell.

“We should not have to live in filth, the council is licensing these places.”

Another woman, who did not want to be named, said that she had seen rats in the area. She said: “We really are hoping that someone will listen, but no one is holding out much hope that the council will help.”

The council declined to say if it would revoke a food licence or not.

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council said: “A senior city warden visited several business, who admitted to misusing bins and were given a verbal warning and informed of their duty of care.”