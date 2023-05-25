‘Its just filthy’: Spital homeowner complains of 15-years of litter ‘hell’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Its just filthy’: Spital homeowner complains of 15-years of litter ‘hell’

Aberdeen warden called in after Spital pensioner complains of 'filth'.

By Louise Glen
Three bins, that look tidy compared to reports of how they were a week ago. But some extra things are still lying by the side of the three business-sized bins.
A city warden spoke to the businesses on Spital about the way in which they keep their bins. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

City wardens have been called in to Old Aberdeen to investigate complaints about the mess takeaways are leaving behind.

Pensioner John Whyte claims he has put up with 15 years of “filth” near his home by the Spital and that it is getting out of control.

He wants Aberdeen City Council to roll out sanctions for takeaways who fail to tidy up after themselves.

Mr Whyte has lived in his home, near three takeaways, for 20 years and over that time he says the problem has worsened.

From overflowing bins, poorly discarded cooking oil and vermin problems – he has seen “serious” problems at the bins for at least 15 years.

Homes near Spital.
Gardens in nearby houses are regularly littered with rubbish. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

He said: “I live on Orchard Street near the junction with Spital, and there is rubbish everywhere.

“I have been into the shops to say that I will come and put my rubbish inside their bins, as we have to pick the rubbish up off the street all the time.

‘Lack of respect’

“There is just a lack of respect from businesses, the staff said to me that they were just trying to earn a living.”

Mr Whyte, 70, believes the council should be working harder to make sure businesses and associated rubbish are kept properly – otherwise the business or take away trading licence should be revoked.

He continued: “I have lived here for 20 years and I have been asking for at least 15 years to get something done.

“But it seems like on Orchard Street, where we are, that the council just don’t do anything.

“This is about businesses not being tidy, and not disposing of high volumes of rubbish and old oil properly. It is an absolute disgrace and makes the area look as if no one cares.”

‘It is just filthy’

Mr Whyte has spoken to politicians at a local and national level about his concerns, and is growing frustrated at the inaction.

“The old oil is just filthy,” he said. “It is like a car garage keeping old engine oil lying about. It is disgusting.

“I care about where I live. The council are leaving us to deal with it, the littering is worse than ever. It is hell.

“We should not have to live in filth, the council is licensing these places.”

Two Aberdeen city wardens in uniform and high viz vests walk along a street.
An Aberdeen city warden has visited businesses in the area. Image:

Another woman, who did not want to be named, said that she had seen rats in the area. She said: “We really are hoping that someone will listen, but no one is holding out much hope that the council will help.”

The council declined to say if it would revoke a food licence or not.

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council said: “A senior city warden visited several business, who admitted to misusing bins and were given a verbal warning and informed of their duty of care.”

