Home Business Local Business

Stonehaven timber kit firm’s new-look senior team targets sales in England

There's a new finance director and two other bosses at the company have new roles.

By Keith Findlay
Deeside Timberframe's new finance director, Kirsten Bell.
Deeside Timberframe's new finance director, Kirsten Bell. Image: Big Partnership

Aberdeenshire firm Deeside Timberframe is today announcing a shake-up of its senior management team.

It says it is making the changes to support “ambitious” growth plans.

The company, based in Stonehaven and part of north-east construction firm Bancon Group, has hired a new finance director  and assigned two of its directors to new roles.

Its new FD is Kirsten Bell, who was previously finance director of sister company Bancon Construction. Deeside Timberframe’s previous FD, Louise Taylor, has left the business.

16 years in finance

Ms Bell spent six years at Bancon Construction. For the past 18 months she has held the role of enterprise, resource planning project manager at Deeside Timberframe and is said to have delivered “significant improvements in systems and reporting” at the firm.

Boasting 16 years’ experience in finance in the construction industry, she held financial controller roles with both Chap Group and Mansell before joining Bancon Construction.

Other changes at Deeside Timberframe

A restructuring of the top team at Deeside Timberframe also sees Derek Wann, previously commercial director, take on the new role of UK business development director. Former operations director Stewart Ferguson is now contracts director.

John Cain has been appointed to the new role of national sales manager as the firm looks to push into the English market.

Deeside Timberframe's reshaped senior management team of David Crawford, Derek Wann, Kirsten Bell, Mark Robertson, technical director, and Stewart Ferguson.
Deeside Timberframe’s reshaped senior management team of David Crawford, Derek Wann, Kirsten Bell, Mark Robertson, technical director, and Stewart Ferguson. Image: Big Partnership

Managing director David Crawford said: “Our restructured senior management team is now fully aligned with our business plan, which seeks to deliver significant growth over the next three to five years by capitalising on our strong market position and the increasing demand for modern, sustainable construction.

“We’re thrilled Kirsten is taking up the role of finance director after transforming our systems and reporting. She will be ably supported by Derek, Stewart and John in their new roles which are more commercially focused – enabling us to better pursue new business opportunities, while maintaining and reinforcing our relationships with existing customers.”

Deeside Timberframe has supplied precision-engineered timber frames for more than 40 years.

