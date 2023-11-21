Latinway closes Belmont Street store due to rising costs and low footfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Latinway closes Belmont Street store due to rising costs and low footfall

The restaurant's bosses hinted at exciting new things to come as they begin a "new chapter".

By Ross Hempseed
Latinway on Belmont Street. Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Latinway on Belmont Street. Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Latinway on Belmont Street has decided to close in another blow to the city centre’s food scene.

The eatery in the heart of Aberdeen has been a popular place for what they call “authentic Latin American food” such as burritos and quesadillas.

Opened in 2018 by Segundo Castillo, Juan Pablo Jaramillo and Isidro Armasm, who wanted to bring delicious street food to the Granite City.

However, after more than five years on Belmont Street, the owners have made the “difficult decision” to close their doors for good.

Food served at Latinway. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

In a post on social media, they thanked their loyal customers who “wholeheartedly embraced” them throughout the years.

The post read: “Nevertheless, at this time of closure, we choose to focus on gratitude and the future.

“We extend our deepest thanks to every individual who has been a part of Latinway’s story: our staff who stood by us, our loyal customers, and all the contributors to this journey. Thanks to you, we look back with pride and forward with hope.”

The owners cited several challenges including low footfall and rising costs which eventually led to the decision to close.

Latinway promises to ‘see you soon’

“The decision to close down is due to several challenges.

“The decline in pedestrian traffic in the city centre, partly because of limited parking availability and its significant cost, as well as the closure of nearby streets, has had a major impact on us.

“Additionally, the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with rising costs for essential ingredients and energy bills, has increasingly made operations more challenging.”

Segundo Castillo, owner of Latinway. Image: DC Thomson.

Until now, Latinway has not been challenged in the Latin food scene but in a few weeks a new South American deli was due to open in the old Kirk View cafe.

The owners also hinted at exciting new things to come as they begin a “new chapter”.

The post added: “As we bid farewell to our cherished location, we are quietly nurturing the seeds of new ideas for the future.

“The spirit of Latinway is poised to embark on a different, yet thrilling, journey. Keep an eye out for what’s to come, as we promise to deliver our unique flavours and experiences to you in unexpected ways.

“We promise this isn’t a goodbye, but rather a see you soon.”

Mini-park outside John Lewis, rooftop bar at Bon Accord Centre and outdoor cinema to be ‘explored’ as vision for George Street agreed

More from Local Business

STC Insiso chief executive Mark Rushton.
Aberdeen firm STC Insiso living the American dream
Colin Duncan, of CMD Coatings.
Bullet Liner business brilliant for Aberdeen self-starter Colin Duncan
Galley Fish and Chip Shop pictured. Image: Google Maps
Popular Lossie chipper reveals extension plans, changes at Elgin’s Maryhill Group medical practice go-ahead…
The area has some of Scotland's finest mountains.
Highland area with some of the finest glens and bens 'overdue' national park status,…
A site has been chosen for the new broch in Caithness. Image Bob Marshall
Site chosen in Caithness for the first broch to be built in Scotland in…
Ord Group truck in highland setting
You might be surprised at what The Ord Group can offer
Kate Forbes at the launch of Highland Renewables in Inverness with Yvonne Crook from Highland Tourism CIC and George Baxter, from GreenPower Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Renewables giant helps power Kate Forbes roadshows
Batchen Street Coffee shop in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.
Popular speciality coffee shop dubbed 'best cafe in Elgin' goes on the market
Sam Mainland and Willie Duncan smiling at camera on Elgin High Street,
Parking headaches, traffic cones in the fountain and so many vapes: A day on…
View of the former Lossie bar. Image: Domus Leaseholders
Revealed: Former Lossie bar goes up for auction just months after new proposals were…

Conversation