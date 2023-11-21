Latinway closes Belmont Street store due to rising costs and low footfall

Latinway on Belmont Street has decided to close in another blow to the city centre’s food scene.

The eatery in the heart of Aberdeen has been a popular place for what they call “authentic Latin American food” such as burritos and quesadillas.

Opened in 2018 by Segundo Castillo, Juan Pablo Jaramillo and Isidro Armasm, who wanted to bring delicious street food to the Granite City.

However, after more than five years on Belmont Street, the owners have made the “difficult decision” to close their doors for good.

In a post on social media, they thanked their loyal customers who “wholeheartedly embraced” them throughout the years.

The post read: “Nevertheless, at this time of closure, we choose to focus on gratitude and the future.

“We extend our deepest thanks to every individual who has been a part of Latinway’s story: our staff who stood by us, our loyal customers, and all the contributors to this journey. Thanks to you, we look back with pride and forward with hope.”

The owners cited several challenges including low footfall and rising costs which eventually led to the decision to close.

Latinway promises to ‘see you soon’

“The decision to close down is due to several challenges.

“The decline in pedestrian traffic in the city centre, partly because of limited parking availability and its significant cost, as well as the closure of nearby streets, has had a major impact on us.

“Additionally, the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with rising costs for essential ingredients and energy bills, has increasingly made operations more challenging.”

Until now, Latinway has not been challenged in the Latin food scene but in a few weeks a new South American deli was due to open in the old Kirk View cafe.

The owners also hinted at exciting new things to come as they begin a “new chapter”.

The post added: “As we bid farewell to our cherished location, we are quietly nurturing the seeds of new ideas for the future.

“The spirit of Latinway is poised to embark on a different, yet thrilling, journey. Keep an eye out for what’s to come, as we promise to deliver our unique flavours and experiences to you in unexpected ways.

“We promise this isn’t a goodbye, but rather a see you soon.”