Charity opens up inside former Mountain Warehouse unit in Elgin’s St Giles Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Charity opens up inside former Mountain Warehouse unit in Elgin’s St Giles Centre

The outdoor store left the shopping centre around 2022.

By Sean McAngus
Inside the Moray School Bank shop.
Inside the Moray School Bank shop.

Charity Moray School Bank has moved their shop inside a bigger unit at the St Giles Centre.

In 2022,Â Mountain Warehouse left the shopping centre to move into the Springfield Retail Park on Edgar Road.

Since then, the unit on the top floor has been empty.

Now Moray School Bank have opened up a pop-in shop.

It will be open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

Rack of school uniforms inside the new Moray School Bank charity shop inside the former Mountain Warehouse unit at Elgin's St Giles Centre.
Some of the items inside the shop. Image: Moray School Bank

Whatâ€™s different about new Moray School Bank shop at St Giles Centre?

High Street entrance to the St Giles Centre.
St Giles Shopping Centre in Elgin.

Since 2017, the charity has been helping kids.

Bosses say the new premises gives them more space.

Development manager Debi Weir has welcomed the bigger unit.

She said: â€œWe have opened up our shop inside the unit at St Giles Centre which used to be home to Mountain Warehouse.

“It gives us more space for all the kids and baby clothes.

“The demand keeps to growing.”

Changes revealed

For years, the charity based at a former farmhouse near Craigellachie aimed to provide new school uniforms and warm winter clothing to children living in poverty across Moray through referrals.

However, now the set-up is changing.

Some of the trousers and skirts at Moray School Bank.
Some of the trousers and skirts at the new Moray School Bank charity shop inside the former Mountain Warehouse unit at Elgin’s St Giles Centre.

Mrs Weir explained: “We aren’t going to be giving out full brand new uniforms.

“Instead, there will be pre-loved clothes as we have less funding and staff.

“You can pop in by or call us to tell us what you are looking.

“However we might consider providing new shoes and bags.

“There is an optional donation if people can afford.”

People can pop into the shop during opening hours or contact the charity on 01340 212101 or email info@morayschoolbank.org

Window display of the charity shop.
Inside the Moray School Bank shop.

From Moray to Kenya

Bria Kelly, Hannah Weir, Craig Dick, Madison Younie, Kyle Clark, Chloe MacKay and Naiomi Grant will be going to Kenya next month.
Bria Kelly, Hannah Weir, Craig Dick, Madison Younie, Kyle Clark, Chloe MacKay and Naiomi Grant will be going to Kenya next month. Image: Moray School Bank

Meanwhile, a group of people representing the charity are travelling to Mombasa in Kenya next month to volunteer and support the Destiny Garden School.

Youngsters Bria Kelly, Hannah Weir, Craig Dick, Madison Younie, Kyle Clark, Chloe MacKay and Naiomi Grant will be going on the trip.

They will be joined by Development Manager Debi Weir, Volunteer Coordinator Moyra Younie and Julie Sarab.

The youngsters are pictured with Debi Weir, Moyra Younie and Julie Sarab.
The youngsters are pictured with Debi Weir, Moyra Younie and Julie Sarab who are joining them on the trip abroad. Moray. Image Moray School Bank

The school is located in one of theÂ poorest suburbs of Mombasa, on Kenyaâ€™s coast.

In May 2009, the school opened and it provides children from infants to 15 years old with good education.

Many of the children are orphans and some are HIV positive.

Click here to donate to the project to transform the rough, uneven and flooded ground they use for playing games into a safe sports field.

For more Elgin news and updates, join our local Facebook group.

More from Moray

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Samuel Hessin admitted neglecting livestock Picture shows; Photos taken during an animal welfare raid on Samuel Hessin's farm at Balamoon Farm, Keith. Balamoon farm, Keith. Supplied by Moray Council Date; Picture shows; Samuel Hessin admitted neglecting livestock Picture shows; Photos taken during an animal welfare raid on Samuel Hessin's farm at Balamoon Farm, Keith. Balamoon farm, Keith. Supplied by Moray Council Date;. n/a. Supplied by Moray Council Date; Unknown
Keith farmer gets lifetime ban on keeping livestock as sheriff holds back tears reading…
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Oscar McLean. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Forres man traced 'safe and well'
Artist impression of Bilbohall housing.
Why number of homes in Elgin housing development could increase by 25%
Boris Johnson and Douglas Ross
7 times Douglas Ross hit the headlines as he bows out of Westminster
Simon Bokor-Ingram profile photo wearing suit with no tie.
How Health and Social Care Moray believes it can save Â£8.3 million while protecting…
Martyna Wolanska has passed her driving test after initially struggling to find a local instructor. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Elgin woman with cerebral palsy passes driving test thanks to local instructor who 'adapted…
Former Junners shop will be demolished.
South Street redevelopment: A timeline of transformation for these Elgin buildings
Brewers Fayre in Elgin
Elgin Brewers Fayre future uncertain as chain to cut more than 200 branches
Kerr's Dairy director Kelvin Kerr.
Shake-up of milk delivery services in Aberdeen and Inverness
Derek Patterson, well-known face in Elgin and Forres.
Forres dad's poignant tribute to his kind-hearted son, lance corporal Derek Patterson, 44

Conversation