Skye’s ‘oldest bakery’ up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Skye’s ‘oldest bakery’ up for sale

Dunvegan Bakery - established in 1870 - is just a short walk from one of the busiest campsites on the island.

By Ross Hempseed
Dunvegan Bakery on the Isle of Skye.
Dunvegan Bakery on the Isle of Skye. Image: Google Maps.

A bakery in one of Scotland’s most popular tourist hotspots is “oven-ready” for a new owner to take over.

Dunvegan Bakery on the Isle of Skye is the island’s oldest bakery, dating back to 1870.

The charming property is even older, constructed in 1840.

For more than 150 years, the business has welcomed residents and tourists eager to sample its baked goods.

There is even a sign outside proclaiming Dunvegan Bakery as “Skye’s oldest bakery.”

‘Skye’s oldest bakery’. Image: Google Maps.

Skye’s popularity as a tourist destination has skyrocketed over the past few years, with tens of thousands of visitors flocking to the island each year.

It is well-known for its jaw-dropping landscape, which encapsulates the beauty of the Scottish Highlands.

Dunvegan Bakery consists of a takeaway and tearoom where customers can mingle in the quaint atmosphere of the historic property.

It is located at the south end of the village on the A863.

The premises can hold up to 32 covers, 20 in the takeaway area and 12 in the tearoom conservatory, built in 1997. There are also toilet facilities.

Dunvegan Bakery started rolling out dough back in 1870

A large counter means freshly baked goods can be showcased for customers to admire.

These included sausage rolls, fresh bread, cakes, pastries and rolls.

To the back of the premises is a well-equipped commercial kitchen and bakehouse, with equipment including ovens, pizza ovens, mixers, flour mixers, industrial dishwashers, and fridges.

It’s described as a “highly successful and consistently profitable turnkey business.” 

It has everything needed for a keen baker and is within walking distance from one of the busiest campsites in Skye, as well as several hotels and holiday accommodations.

The business is listed with Business Partnership, which says the bakery is a “highly successful and consistently profitable turnkey business”.

It is currently owned by John and Janice MacLellan, who wish to hang up their aprons and retire.

The current asking price for Dunvegan Bakery is £260,000.

More from Local Business

JP and Karen Saint, the co-owners of Hou Hou Mei in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges
Hou Hou Mei: How Inverness's new Asian restaurant has beaten the Tomnahurich Street 'curse'
Elgin Mosque.
Parking concerns over Elgin mosque's expansion plans and next steps for transformation of Forres…
view up nairn high street
Nairn High Street: Five improvements locals say they need
Marius Puscas standing outside Planta looking down Batchen Street.
The ONE change Elgin hospitality businesses want to help industry thrive
Scott McBride and his wife run the Inverness Trophy Centre which was set up by his father in 1972, Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Trophy Centre: how a family firm tackles changing customer needs and city centre…
Ashlee Smith (left) and Lia Smith (right) alongside their mum Carla Krzyzanowski. Image: Frame Creates
Mother and daughters open Muir of Ord luxury clothing rental shop
Sunninghill Hotel directors Alastair Ross and Jonathan Orr. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Sunninghill Hotel director reveals what attracts visitors to Elgin - and why they keep…
Former Jailhouse nightclub in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
The end for iconic Jailhouse, Newmarket bar and Junners buildings is nigh and latest…
Graham Smith daughter Sarah of heirloom emporium Strichen Antiques.
Come with us inside Strichen Antiques, the family-run emporium with a flair for the…
Owner of The Re:Store Moray, Alison Ruickbie.
The Secret of Lossie's success: The Moray town with only ONE empty shop (and…

Conversation