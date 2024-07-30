Skye’s ‘oldest bakery’ up for sale

A bakery in one of Scotland’s most popular tourist hotspots is “oven-ready” for a new owner to take over.

Dunvegan Bakery on the Isle of Skye is the island’s oldest bakery, dating back to 1870.

The charming property is even older, constructed in 1840.

For more than 150 years, the business has welcomed residents and tourists eager to sample its baked goods.

There is even a sign outside proclaiming Dunvegan Bakery as “Skye’s oldest bakery.”

Skye’s popularity as a tourist destination has skyrocketed over the past few years, with tens of thousands of visitors flocking to the island each year.

It is well-known for its jaw-dropping landscape, which encapsulates the beauty of the Scottish Highlands.

Dunvegan Bakery consists of a takeaway and tearoom where customers can mingle in the quaint atmosphere of the historic property.

It is located at the south end of the village on the A863.

The premises can hold up to 32 covers, 20 in the takeaway area and 12 in the tearoom conservatory, built in 1997. There are also toilet facilities.

Dunvegan Bakery started rolling out dough back in 1870

A large counter means freshly baked goods can be showcased for customers to admire.

These included sausage rolls, fresh bread, cakes, pastries and rolls.

To the back of the premises is a well-equipped commercial kitchen and bakehouse, with equipment including ovens, pizza ovens, mixers, flour mixers, industrial dishwashers, and fridges.

It has everything needed for a keen baker and is within walking distance from one of the busiest campsites in Skye, as well as several hotels and holiday accommodations.

The business is listed with Business Partnership, which says the bakery is a “highly successful and consistently profitable turnkey business”.

It is currently owned by John and Janice MacLellan, who wish to hang up their aprons and retire.

The current asking price for Dunvegan Bakery is £260,000.