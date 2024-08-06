Responding to change keeps the Health Shop in Inverness faring well after nearly 60 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Responding to change keeps the Health Shop in Inverness faring well after nearly 60 years

Business has had a city centre presence since 1966

Linda Sellar has run the Health Shop with husband Martin since 1984. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Linda Sellar has run the Health Shop with husband Martin since 1984. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By John Ross

Nearly 60 years ago customer demand changed the course of an Inverness family business.

The Health Shop has built up a loyal following over those six decades.

But it has also attracted a new generation of shoppers by responding to growing awareness of healthy eating and eco-friendly products.

Health Shop founder spotted an opportunity

Allan Sellar, who was to become Provost of Inverness, opened the store in 1966.

Originally he had a grocer’s shop, but an increasing number of people began asking for healthy foods like dried fruits and whole foods.

“Customers were going to Glasgow and Edinburgh to get these things. So he saw an opportunity to sell wholefoods in the Highlands”, said Linda Sellar, who took over the shop with husband Martin, Allan’s son, in 1984.

Linda Sellar advises a customer Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Martin had worked in the business from a young age, packing bags in the back shop, and is still involved in the day-to-day running.

Originally in Union Street, in the shop now occupied by Harry Gow’s bakers, the Health Shop moved in the late 1970s to its present location in Baron Taylor’s Street.

At the time it was a busy thoroughfare with lots of independent shops and close to the major and now departed outlets of Woolworths and Arnotts.

Constant renewal of shop customers

Linda says the business has adapted over the years to introduce vegan, gluten-free and organic products.

Different kinds of tofu, healthy yoghurts, dairy-free spreads and cheeses and vegetarian and other meat-free foods also fill the shelves, alongside eco-friendly ski care products.

“We also stock local products such as honey, eggs, soaps and candles.

“And there are lots of eco products and refills available for most household needs.

“As Inverness expands, we do see a constant renewal of customers as well as some loyal customers that have been with us from the start.

The Health Shop has adapted to changing eating habits. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We now see more young people with the rise of veganism. There are also a lot of customers with international backgrounds due to the shop selling specific, hard-to-source products.

“We constantly keep our ear to the ground to make sure we stock the latest health products on the market, especially those that people can’t get anywhere else.”

The Health Shop’s expanding stock and customer base, along with its customer service, has brought it industry acclaim.

It won the Better Retailing Secret Shopper Award in 2014 and last year it was runner-up in the Independent Retailer of the Year category in the Inverness City Centre Business Awards.

Supermarkets and online shopping provide a challenge

The business has always maintained a staff of around six or seven, including Linda’s sister and her and Martin’s son and daughter.

The challenges facing the Health Shop are similar to other smaller businesses in the city centre.

“We are up against the rise of online shopping and the power and lure of supermarkets, especially out of town outlets”, says Linda.

Health Shop staff members Dagmar Stefanikova, Linda Sellar, Henrietta Bocskai and Claudia Cantina. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What could help similar ventures survive and thrive in the city centre?

“I’d like to see things made easier for small businesses to start up, especially those that cater for local needs rather than just shops for tourists.

“It would also be good to increase the street cleaning budget and invest in schemes to make the city centre look and feel more attractive.”

