BrewDog founder James Watt warns of ‘entrepreneur exodus’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

BrewDog founder James Watt warns of ‘entrepreneur exodus’

Mr Watt said any hike to capital gains would be a 'hammer blow'.

By Liza Hamilton
James Watt. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
James Watt. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

BrewDog founder James Watt has taken aim at the UK Government, insisting its plan to hike capital gains tax will prompt an exodus of entrepreneurs.

Mr Watt said a decision to hike the tax would be a “hammer blow” to the UK economy.

He took to LinkedIn to direct a scathing open post to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Increasing capital gains tax, he said, would “destroy” the nation’s entrepreneurial spirit and in turn “severely damage our economy”.

“Most of the brilliant business minds that I know, the people who drive our economic growth and create our jobs, will simply leave the UK to build businesses and create jobs elsewhere,” he said.

“If we lose our brightest and best entrepreneurs, which we undoubtedly will if we significantly increase capital gains tax, we deal a hammer blow to the UK economy and the overall prosperity of every single UK family.

“Increasing capital gains tax will do far more damage to our economy than any gains we may experience from increasing this tax.”

James Watt on consequences for entrepreneurs

Mr Watt stepped down after 17 years at the helm of the Ellon beer company in May.

He handed the reins over to chief operating officer James Arrow to “concentrate on his other projects and interests” but retains a 21% shareholding.

BrewDog’s James Watt and girlfriend Georgia Toffolo. Image: Supplied.

Mr Watt, who now splits his time between homes in Aberdeenshire and London, said the Government needs to get on top of its mounting debt problem.

“Our national debt has skyrocketed from 25% of our GDP to 100% and it is crippling our nation,” he said.

“Unless we can reduce the debt, then our debilitating interest payments means we are stuck in a vicious cycle of paying ever-increasing amounts of taxes for ever-diminishing quality of services.”

BrewDog stock market listing

He made the comments ahead of a possible stock market float which could value BrewDog at £1.8 billion.

But admits writing the open letter is “probably futile”.

He adds: “Perhaps the seeds of our democracy’s demise are hardwired into our political system.

“Sadly, every government is incentivized to increase the debt (so as to avoid unpopular austerity) which not only kicks the problem down the road, but massively increases the ferocity of the wolf at our door.

BrewDog brewery in Ellon. Image: Paul Glendell

“But if is not your door in five or 10 years’ time then who cares about the wolf?”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Budget will take place on October 30.

She says it will involve “difficult decisions” on tax, spending and welfare.

More from Local Business

HSS Hire in Dyce, Aberdeen.
Aberdeen and Inverness workers to lose jobs as tool hire firm shuts branches
Josh Winton, Aurora Energy Services chief executive Doug Duguid and Kane Winton. Image: Sure Public Relations
Inverness energy firm to create 30 new jobs with expansion
Three generations of family funeral business William T Fraser and Son. William Fraser, his son Martin and grand daughters Emily and Francesca . Images Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
William T Fraser and Son: how three generations of this family firm are changing…
Clean 4 Me owner Andrew Gentleman pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How an Elgin businessman has found success again with his second cleaning business
Elgin town centre pictured from the sky. Image: Mhorvan Park/ DC Thomson
Next steps for Elgin restaurant and new homes, nursery and retail units planned for…
Alicija Naus and Jerry Osipovic outside their West End sushi restaurant. Image: DC Thomson.
Meet the couple delighting west end diners with their self-taught twist on sushi
The former Laurencekirk care home features in this week's commercial property highlights. Image: DCT Media
Former Aberdeenshire care home up for sale after operators slammed for 'disgusting' treatment of…
Sarah Medcraf walking down Elgin High Street.
Elgin town centre: Inside look at the health of the most popular shopping streets…
The Victorian Market is a hotspot for independent businesses and retailers. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Inverness' Victorian Market set to become the next hot gig venue as council approve…
Johnny Foxes general manager Tina MacDonald in the popular Inverness bar. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Johnny Foxes: It's a late-night staple in Inverness - but daytime visitors are fuelling…

Conversation