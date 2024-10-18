Aberdeen Christmas Village: 50% more stallholders and thrill ride is back

Traders have been snapping up spots at Aberdeen Christmas Village, which returns in November with a 50% increase in stallholders at Marischal College Quad.

60 sellers from Aberdeen and the shire have signed up for the six-week Curated in the Quad Christmas Market, with a waiting list due to increased demand.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said the organisers, which also include Codona’s, Aberdeen City Council and Charlie House, have listened to feedback.

He said they have expanded the market to welcome more local makers and producers.

They have also reinstated a thrill ride, with The Twist making its festive debut. This along with usual the ice rink, rides and festive food and drink stalls.

He said: “As the song says, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year – and Aberdeen’s Christmas celebrations are among the most wonderful in the country.

“Last year’s Aberdeen Christmas Village was ranked the fifth best in the UK.”

Aberdeen Christmas Village stallholders

Adrian said the goal is to attract hundreds of thousands of people to the city, help showcase local business and boost the Aberdeen economy.

“Christmas can be so psychedelic and everybody’s view of Christmas can be slightly different,” smiles Adrian.

“I like the traditional Victorian one where I skate down with my top hat and my scarf, roasting chestnuts, Christmas carols.

“That’s more to be found within the curated market. We’ve got the best of both worlds.”

Among stallholders at Aberdeen’s curated market are artists and designers, carvers, candlemakers and distillers.

“Edinburgh has that generic street traders’ market and they will be very busy in Princes Street Gardens, but the street trader will come from all parts of the country,” said the chief executive.

“We are very much about the local and just having that subtle distinction sets us apart from other Christmas markets like Edinburgh.

“We try and quality assure those, but first and foremost they need to be from the city and the shire, that’s important to us.”

Positive feedback from traders

Adrian insists this is not to put other markets down, but “put Aberdeen up”.

He added: “I see the numbers that spill out of Waverley Station and if you look at our product for size and scale, we can match anywhere that’s bigger than us.”

Feedback from last year’s traders was overwhelmingly positive.

“You can see evidence of these stallholders, they will come through and they will benefit and develop as businesses,” added Adrian.

“And then take that next step, and hopefully end up on the high street. It’s such a mixed, rich, diverse city of business. We like to encourage all.

“It is all about bringing people in here and getting them to spend time in our wonderful city centre and with that, money.

“Christmas does that, hundreds of thousands will come in and they will be spread, one hopes, across the wider city centre.”

Coordinated by Charlie House, Curated in the Quad runs for six weekends (Friday to Sunday) from November 15 to December 22.