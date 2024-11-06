North Sea taskforce launched to safeguard ‘tens of thousands of jobs’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Sea taskforce launched to safeguard ‘tens of thousands of jobs’

Supply chain businesses, unions, environmental groups, and energy policy experts will form the new taskforce.

By Kelly Wilson
An estimated one in five jobs in Aberdeen is linked to the offshore energy industry
A new taskforce has been formed to help safeguard the future of the North Sea. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson

A North Sea Transition Taskforce has been launched in Aberdeen in a bid to secure the sector’s long-term future and protect jobs.

Supply chain businesses, unions, environmental groups, and energy policy experts will come together to form the new taskforce.

It was first proposed by the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) last year following an industry survey alongside KPMG and ETZ.

Led by Philip Rycroft, a former permanent secretary in the UK government, the taskforce aims to “safeguard tens of thousands of jobs” and secure the North Sea’s long-term future.

North Sea plays ‘vital role’ in UK energy supply

Mr Rycroft believes questions regarding licensing, decommissioning and investment need to be answered while industry is supported with the right legislation to deliver the energy transition.

He said: “There is no doubt the North Sea will continue to have a vital role in the UK’s energy supply for many years.

“However, the approach to moving away from oil and gas to low carbon industries is a careful balancing act.

North Sea plays a ‘vital role’ in UK energy supply. Image: Shutterstock

“Without a long-term plan, decision-making will continue to be piecemeal, making it harder to provide stability for all of those impacted.”

The taskforce will hold its first meetings before the end of the year and is due to publish its recommendations for the Scottish and UK governments next spring.

Speaking about Mr Rycroft’s appointment, Shevaun Haviland, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce and the executive director of the new North Sea Transition Taskforce, said: “The importance of the North Sea cannot be overstated; it is a national asset and this deserves a national conversation.

“The transition is vital for Net Zero, for the UK’s energy security and long-term growth, but it must also preserve the roles of hundreds of businesses and their tens of thousands of skilled workers.”

Tens of thousands of jobs at risk

In a report published in September, the BCC warned failure to secure an orderly transition risked 200,000 jobs directly and indirectly reliant on North Sea industries, which risked a repeat of the devastating impact on communities last seen in the coalfield closure programme of the 1980s.

Maggie McGinlay, ETZ Ltd chief executive, said: “Our clear focus is on repositioning the north-east of Scotland as an internationally recognised energy cluster focused on the delivery of Net Zero.

“In order to accelerate the commercialisation of offshore wind,  green hydrogen and carbon capture and storage, we must be able to draw upon the skills and expertise of our world class supply chain and that is why this newly established taskforce is a welcome development.

“Ensuring we protect our greatest asset until the vast renewables opportunity on our doorstep is available at scale is vital if we are to achieve a managed and just transition.”

North Sea Transition Taskforce a ‘significant opportunity’

The AGCC’s 40th Energy Transition Survey showed that confidence in the North Sea over the next one to five years is at an all-time low, claiming it is worse than at any point during the financial crisis, oil price crash or the Covid-19 pandemic.

Russell Borthwick, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive, said: “There are great opportunities for Aberdeen to become a globally recognised renewable hub and ensure we protect our skilled workforce, maximise inward investment and decarbonise.

Russell Borthwick.
Russell Borthwick. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“But we need to act now or risk sleepwalking into repeating the mistakes of the 1980’s when the coalfield closures blighted whole communities for generations.”

Paula Holland, KPMG in Aberdeen senior partner, added: “The recent confirmation of the location of GB Energy in Aberdeen, alongside the announcement of the North Sea Transition Taskforce, needs to be seen as a significant opportunity.

“It can only enhance the view that the region will continue to be the hub of the energy sector in the UK. However, the next few years are critical in turning local grit and long-term optimism into action.”

