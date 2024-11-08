Housebuilder acquires unfinished Stewart Milne Aberdeen site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Housebuilder acquires unfinished Stewart Milne Aberdeen site

Stewart Milne collapsed into administration in January leaving several partially completed developments.

By Kelly Wilson
Milestone Developments has taken over the former Stewart Milne site in Charleston, Cove. Image: Milestone Developments
Milestone Developments has taken over the former Stewart Milne site in Charleston, Cove. Image: Milestone Developments

Housebuilder Milestone Developments has struck a deal to complete a partially finished Stewart Milne development in Aberdeen.

Stewart Milne Group went into administration in January, leaving several incomplete projects.

One of these sites was Charleston, near Cove. The collapse led workers and subcontractors to down tools with several homes incomplete.

Milestone Developments, owned by husband and wife team Stuart and Nicola Jackson, has now made a deal to finish the development with administrators Teneo.

Milestone Developments boss on Aberdeen deal

The deal is to complete 22 homes at the development.

Milestone Developments has also acquired another unfinished Stewart Milne site, Monarch’s Rise in Arbroath with 62 homes to be finished there.

Stewarrt Milne Homes' unfinished Charleston site in Cove, Aberdeen.
Stewart Milne Homes’ unfinished Charleston site in Cove, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Stuart said: “We’ve been talking about it for a while to push across the north-east and the central belt.

“When the opportunity came up we bid for several of the Stewart Milne sites and we got two of them.

“It’s part of our plan to organically grow.”

Encouraging signs in construction sector

Milestone Developments, which is based in Ayrshire and founded in 2012, started work on-site around four weeks ago.

Stuart said: “Since starting work the feedback has been very positive.

“We’ve managed to retain a lot of the contractors that were there and we’ve got former Stewart Milne site managers working with us.

“There’s about 16 guys on each site.

“We’ve had some homeowners say they are delighted to see us on site and there’s activity again as it’s been sitting for eight months with nothing going on.

“It’s all been positive.

“It did take us a while to get the deal done with administrators.

“Now we’ve got ourselves in a position where we’ve established ourselves in the north-east the next step will be to progress that.

“We are already looking for other opportunities.”

Stewart Milne administration

Teneo, the administrators of Stewart Milne Group, said it would not comment on sales of individual sites.

However, a spokesperson confirmed that all eight sites that were part-complete have now been sold.

Stewart Milne former HQ in Westhill.

The most recent progress report by Teneo reveals that hundreds of ordinary creditors owed more than £33 million will not receive a penny back.

Bank of Scotland, which held security over the company’s land and assets, was due around £108m when the company collapsed.  HMRC is due another £1.7m.

The Westhill company, founded by Stewart Milne in 1975, had 329 employees when it failed in January.

In the first six months of the administration, Teneo has charged £6m in fees.

