30-year-old Aberdonian takes charge of million-pound manufacturing firm

A 30-year-old Aberdonian has become chief executive of a million-pound manufacturing firm.

John Polson has taken over the reins at Rovtech.

The former Cults Academy pupil has been described as “one of the energy sector’s top young leaders”.

He said he was looking forward to helping the “business achieve its full potential”.

John will lead the business as it seeks to accelerate the global expansion of nuclear energy and offshore wind.

He joins Rovtech from subsea firm Aratellus where he spent four years as director of projects.

Help Rovtech ‘reach full potential’

Rovtech, which has a turnover of around £1 million, was acquired for an undisclosed sum by venture studio Ventex last month.

The Cumbria-based harsh environment specialist primarily serves the nuclear and subsea energy sectors in the US, Japan, France, and the UK.

It is known for its precision ROV and stand-alone monitoring and intervention systems capable of withstanding radiation, extreme heat, and deep ocean environments.

John, who also used to work for Rovop, said: “I am delighted to join Rovtech to help the business achieve its full potential and accelerate the journey to net zero.

“The energy transition will rely heavily on a robust supply chain equipped to operate in harsh environments, something Rovtech has been doing for more than 20 years.

“I have already been impressed by the dedication and ingenuity of the Rovtech team.

“Their commitment to innovation and problem-solving will be the basis of our service.”

New office space in Aberdeen

Rovtech is currently looking at potential sites for a new office in the city but does currently have space in Union Pavilion, within Union Terrace Gardens.

John will split his time between Aberdeen and Barrow-in-Furness and work with the Ventex leadership team which includes managing partners Stuart McLeod and Steve Gray.

Stuart said: “His leadership, diligence, analytical and communication skills will be crucial as we help Rovtech fulfil its scale potential.

“The business has a strong reputation for building world class products for harsh environments and is perfectly placed to support the energy transition and net-zero supply chain.”

Steve added: “John and I have been colleagues at two previous companies and I know John’s detailed understanding of the Rovtech product portfolio from an end-user perspective make him the prefect candidate to lead the business.”

Ventex plans

Steve and Stuart are both well-known businessmen. Steve is a founder of Aberdeenshire firm Rovop and Stuart previously leading oil and gas firm Qedi through its £33 million acquisition.

The pair have recently added former KPMG and PwC dealmaker Rob Aitken to the Ventex leadership team as they seek to repurpose the supply chain to seize green energy opportunities.

The studio’s first two investments were Aberdeen-based High Performance Robotics (HPR) and decommissioning-focussed artificial intelligence firm Rahd, which is headquartered in Perth, Australia.