30-year-old Aberdonian takes charge of million-pound manufacturing firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

30-year-old Aberdonian takes charge of million-pound manufacturing firm

The business will open a new office in the Granite City as it looks to accelerate the global expansion of nuclear energy.

By Kelly Wilson
John Polson is new Rovtech chief executive. Image: True North/Andrew Taylor
John Polson is new Rovtech chief executive. Image: True North/Andrew Taylor

A 30-year-old Aberdonian has become chief executive of a million-pound manufacturing firm.

John Polson has taken over the reins at Rovtech.

The former Cults Academy pupil has been described as “one of the energy sector’s top young leaders”.

He said he was looking forward to helping the “business achieve its full potential”.

John will lead the business as it seeks to accelerate the global expansion of nuclear energy and offshore wind.

He joins Rovtech from subsea firm Aratellus where he spent four years as director of projects.

Help Rovtech ‘reach full potential’

Rovtech, which has a turnover of around £1 million, was acquired for an undisclosed sum by venture studio Ventex last month.

The Cumbria-based harsh environment specialist primarily serves the nuclear and subsea energy sectors in the US, Japan, France, and the UK.

Steve Gray and Stuart McLeod, managing partners of Ventex, John Polson, Rovtech chief executive, and Ventex chief financial officer Rob Aitken. Image: True North/Andrew Taylor

It is known for its precision ROV and stand-alone monitoring and intervention systems capable of withstanding radiation, extreme heat, and deep ocean environments.

John, who also used to work for Rovop, said: “I am delighted to join Rovtech to help the business achieve its full potential and accelerate the journey to net zero.

“The energy transition will rely heavily on a robust supply chain equipped to operate in harsh environments, something Rovtech has been doing for more than 20 years.

“I have already been impressed by the dedication and ingenuity of the Rovtech team.

“Their commitment to innovation and problem-solving will be the basis of our service.”

New office space in Aberdeen

Rovtech is currently looking at potential sites for a new office in the city but does currently have space in Union Pavilion, within Union Terrace Gardens.

John will split his time between Aberdeen and Barrow-in-Furness and work with the Ventex leadership team which includes managing partners Stuart McLeod and Steve Gray.

Stuart said: “His leadership, diligence, analytical and communication skills will be crucial as we help Rovtech fulfil its scale potential.

“The business has a strong reputation for building world class products for harsh environments and is perfectly placed to support the energy transition and net-zero supply chain.”

Steve added: “John and I have been colleagues at two previous companies and I know John’s detailed understanding of the Rovtech product portfolio from an end-user perspective make him the prefect candidate to lead the business.”

Ventex plans

Steve and Stuart are both well-known businessmen. Steve is a founder of Aberdeenshire firm Rovop and Stuart previously leading oil and gas firm Qedi through its £33 million acquisition.

The pair have recently added former KPMG and PwC dealmaker Rob Aitken to the Ventex leadership team as they seek to repurpose the supply chain to seize green energy opportunities.

The studio’s first two investments were Aberdeen-based High Performance Robotics (HPR) and decommissioning-focussed artificial intelligence firm Rahd, which is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Conversation