How Inverness man took the ‘big leap’ to start pest control company

After Inverness man Lee Bruce built up more than a decade of experience in pest control, he decided to follow his dream.

With his family’s backing, Bruce Environmental turned from dream to reality.

Lee started his own business last year in order to provide customers in the Highlands and Moray with “expert solutions”.

He answered our questions on the biggest struggles, achievements and more for his business.

How and why did you start in business?

I have over a decade of experience working for some of the largest national pest control companies in the UK, however my dream was always to start my own business.

Throughout my career, I gained a vast amount of knowledge and experience handling pest issues effectively, legally, and safely.

I’ve always had a passion for problem solving and being a pest controller can be a surprisingly rewarding career.

We have a wealth of knowledge of different pest species, their behaviours, and the most effective control methods.

At Bruce Environmental, we provide expert pest control services to our clients throughout the Highlands and Moray areas.

How did you get to where you are today?

The business is only 18 months old, and it takes time to gain credibility with customers.

However, by putting hard work and dedication into our company, we’re successfully growing our client portfolio.

Depending on the nature of the pest problem, we work with our clients to discuss the best and most cost-effective solution.

We’re continuously building trust in our services because we know the value in creating long-lasting customer relationships.

Who helped you?

Self-employment was a big leap forward in my career.

There were a lot of things my family and I had to consider, like the timing of when to start and the financial impact it could have.

However, with my family’s continuous support, the business has thrived. I’ve worked closely with other local companies in my area.

They were a big help right at the beginning, providing guidance and support when I was newly self-employed.

The Federation of Small Businesses has been an invaluable resource for our business.

Knowing the wide range of support and services they provide gives us peace of mind. I know I can turn to them at any time for help.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Things can be difficult in the beginning. Stick with it and continue through the hard times. Everything will be worth it.

What is your biggest mistake?

My biggest mistake was delaying the leap into self-employment. I was waiting around for the perfect time, which simply doesn’t exist.

What is your greatest achievement?

Day to day, it can be difficult to maintain the perfect work-life balance. If I can manage that, then it’s a great achievement.

Professionally, I’ve achieved my certified advanced pest control technician qualification, along with several other industry standard qualifications.

In February, Bruce Environmental won our first award – installer of the month from Defender Bird Spikes.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

I’m determined to work as eco-friendly as possible.

Recently, we implemented paperless reporting by investing in new software that has more or less eliminated our printing costs.

Birds are a constant issue for many businesses and domestic properties, and people don’t always have the financial means to resolve the problem professionally.

The impact of this can have a negative effect on their wellbeing and livelihood.

It would be beneficial for all if the government would provide additional funding/support to help.

What do you still hope to achieve?

With the support of our fantastic clients, I want to continuously grow the company.

With growth, we will be able to invest in new members of staff, creating jobs in our local communities.