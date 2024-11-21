GB Energy chairman predicts 200 to 300 Aberdeen jobs as he outlines plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GB Energy chairman predicts 200 to 300 Aberdeen jobs as he outlines plans

It comes just weeks after chairman Jurgen Maier claimed GB Energy could bring more than 1,000 jobs to the city.

By Kelly Wilson
Jurgen Maier, the chief of GB Energy.
The chairman of GB Energy said he expects it will create up to 300 Aberdeen jobs – despite previously saying the number of jobs could exceed 1,000.

Jurgen Maier had previously said the state-owned energy company “may eventually” create up to 1,000 jobs at its new headquarters in Aberdeen.

However, just weeks later, he has now estimated between 200-300 roles in the city.

Mr Maier was speaking to the House of Commons energy security and net zero select committee and confirmed the numbers while adding a workforce plan had not yet been created.

‘Opportunity’ to bring in oil and gas workers

In his first appearance before MPs in October, Mr Maier had said that GB Energy’s Aberdeen headquarters “may eventually” create 1,000 or more jobs for the city.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn called out the revision on X, stating: “700 fewer jobs in just 43 days”.

Mr Maier added in his House of Commons address that there was an “opportunity” to bring workers in from the city’s long-established oil and gas sector to staff GB Energy.

Stephen Flynn has criticised the plummeting numbers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

However, he said that, of the initial £8.3 billion of investment committed by the Labour government for GB Energy, the initial phase will involve a “very modest,” £125 million.

Mr Maier added that these investments will be made “well into next year”.

GB Energy to become ‘national champion’

According to Mr Maier, GB Energy will make a profit within five years.

He said that in 10 years he expects it to be a “national champion” for the energy sector.

He added that the model for setting up GB Energy was being based on state owned companies like Vattenfall in Sweden and Denmark’s Ørsted, both of which have operations in the UK.

He envisions that the company’s remit could evolve from taking minority stakes in renewable energy projects to become a major power generator in its own right, and gaining the power to borrow money.

In addition to GB Energy’s main headquarters in Aberdeen, additional satellite offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow have been touted.

Mr Maier, a former chief executive of Siemens UK, was appointed to head GB Energy in July this year.

But it’s been revealed he won’t be based in Aberdeen. He will continue to stay in Manchester and travel back and forth.

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.

