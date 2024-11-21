GB Energy chairman predicts 200 to 300 Aberdeen jobs as he outlines plans

The chairman of GB Energy said he expects it will create up to 300 Aberdeen jobs – despite previously saying the number of jobs could exceed 1,000.

Jurgen Maier had previously said the state-owned energy company “may eventually” create up to 1,000 jobs at its new headquarters in Aberdeen.

However, just weeks later, he has now estimated between 200-300 roles in the city.

Mr Maier was speaking to the House of Commons energy security and net zero select committee and confirmed the numbers while adding a workforce plan had not yet been created.

‘Opportunity’ to bring in oil and gas workers

In his first appearance before MPs in October, Mr Maier had said that GB Energy’s Aberdeen headquarters “may eventually” create 1,000 or more jobs for the city.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn called out the revision on X, stating: “700 fewer jobs in just 43 days”.

Mr Maier added in his House of Commons address that there was an “opportunity” to bring workers in from the city’s long-established oil and gas sector to staff GB Energy.

However, he said that, of the initial £8.3 billion of investment committed by the Labour government for GB Energy, the initial phase will involve a “very modest,” £125 million.

Mr Maier added that these investments will be made “well into next year”.

GB Energy to become ‘national champion’

According to Mr Maier, GB Energy will make a profit within five years.

He said that in 10 years he expects it to be a “national champion” for the energy sector.

He added that the model for setting up GB Energy was being based on state owned companies like Vattenfall in Sweden and Denmark’s Ørsted, both of which have operations in the UK.

He envisions that the company’s remit could evolve from taking minority stakes in renewable energy projects to become a major power generator in its own right, and gaining the power to borrow money.

In addition to GB Energy’s main headquarters in Aberdeen, additional satellite offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow have been touted.

Mr Maier, a former chief executive of Siemens UK, was appointed to head GB Energy in July this year.

But it’s been revealed he won’t be based in Aberdeen. He will continue to stay in Manchester and travel back and forth.

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.