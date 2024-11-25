James Watt on his ‘nightmare’ £50 million investment deal loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

James Watt on his ‘nightmare’ £50 million investment deal loss

The former BrewDog CEO has called it the "most expensive mistake of my professional life".

By Kelly Wilson
James Watt.
James Watt co-founded BrewDog in 2007. Image: James Watt/X.

BrewDog co-founder James Watt has revealed how £50 million of his money went missing and the “nightmare” he went through to get it back.

He has described it as “the most expensive mistake of my professional life”.

It came after Mr Watt completed an investment deal and was waiting for the cash to be sent to his bank account. He had sold shares in BrewDog worth £50m.

However, a mix-up between himself and his assistant at the time led to the money being instead transferred to a bank account in north Russia.

‘Life-changing money’

Speaking on the secretleaders podcast, and posting on his Instagram page, he said: “In April 2017, I made the most expensive mistake of my professional life.

“We’d closed our first major investment deal and life-changing money was heading my way.

“£50 million of it. Madness.

“Before then I never really had any real experience of money.

“I was just focused on growing the company. So, this kind amount of money was alien territory for me.”

In April 2017, BrewDog, became worth more than £1bn after selling a stake to a US private equity firm.

The brewer raised £213m from TSG Consumer Partners, for a 22.3% stake.

It saw Mr Watt and fellow co founder Martin Dickie paid £50m each with, a further £100m going into the business and the rest used to buy shares from early investors.

Missing cash sparked panic

What happened next was the start of what he described as a “four-day nightmare”.

Mr Watt said: “When the lawyers finally wired the money to my bank, I excitedly logged on to my bank account.

James Watt made millions from selling some of his BrewDog shares.

“Day one nothing day two nothing, day three, still nothing.

“By now, I was panicking. I called the bank, and what should have been one of the happiest days of my life turned out to be the start of a four-day nightmare.”

Account details mix-up

One wrong digit had seen the cash make its way to a bank account in the north of Russia.

But despite numerous phone calls he was told the money was unrecoverable.

Mr Watt said: “Between myself and my assistant, we’d messed up the account details.

“One digit of the beneficiary sort code was wrong. But that’s all it took.

“To make matters worse, we’d verbally confirmed the incorrect details with the bank.

“My bank manager then hit me with what is still one of the worst sentences I have ever heard:

“We’ll do our best to help, but since the mistake was on your end, there’s a chance the money is unrecoverable.”

“Unrecoverable. It is hard to describe just how low I felt in that moment.

“What then ensued was the longest four days of my life.”

Warning to ‘check and re-check’

“The next day the bank told me they had managed to track down where the money had been sent to – it was a bank account in the north of Russia of all places.

“I just prayed that the money had not been moved on, in which case there was zero chance I would ever see it again.

Georgia Toffolo and James Watt.
Georgia Toffolo and James Watt got engaged in October. Image: Georgia Toffolo/Facebook.

“It took four hellish days of my bank working with the Russian bank before they were finally able to return the funds.

“Since then, it feels like I check and re-check the details are correct on every single bank transfer at least a million times.

“And any large sum is always now sent in smaller chunks to minimise the risk.

“Pay attention to the details. Sometimes the tiniest mistakes can cost you the most!”

Investment in energy drink firm

Mr Watt has recently announced his first role after stepping down as BrewDog CEO.

He has joined Virtue Drinks as a strategic advisor to help guide the brand on how to grow its global reputation.

The energy drinks firm has also announced the closing of a £2 million investment round which brings its total funding to more than £5m.

Mr Watt is amongst the latest investors, as well as Premier League footballer Eberechi Eze.

Conversation