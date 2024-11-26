Aberdeen University accused of discrimination by ‘white, married, heterosexual, Christian’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen University accused of discrimination by ‘white, married, heterosexual, Christian’

The man claimed University of Aberdeen did not send him a job offer because they wanted to run an "inclusive tennis programme".

By Liza Hamilton
A claim of discrimination against the University of Aberdeen has been struck out. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A man who took legal action against Aberdeen University claiming he lost out on a job because he is a “white, married, heterosexual, Christian” has had his case dismissed.

An employment tribunal heard that Ray Joseph believed the university discriminated against him – despite the institution insisting he had been successful in getting the job as a tennis co-ordinator.

Mr Joseph, 32, had applied and interviewed for the role but claims the email offering him the job never arrived in his inbox.

He also claimed the university fabricated a follow-up email when the job was about to be re-advertised.

Employment Judge Wiseman heard how Mr Joseph had applied and was interviewed for the post of university tennis co-ordinator on November 27 2023.

But this was followed by a dispute over whether he was then offered the post.

It also resulted in Mr Joseph obtaining an order from the tribunal which was served on Google and led to an internal investigation of the university’s IT systems.

Aberdeen university accused of discrimination

While the university insisted Mr Joseph was the best candidate and was offered the job, he said he received no such offer.

Meanwhile, when Mr Joseph failed to respond, the university says it withdrew the job offer and the post was re-advertised.

The discrimination case brought against the <a href="https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/tag/university-of-aberdeen/">University of Aberdeen</a> was struck out. Image: Scott Baxter

Mr Joseph told the Glasgow tribunal it was the university’s desire to run an “inclusive tennis programme” that resulted in discrimination and him not being offered the job.

The tribunal judgement said “the claimant considered that as a 32 year old white, married, heterosexual, Christian, American born male, he did not fit in with the University’s diversity and inclusion agenda for the job role”.

“It is clear the University of Aberdeen have discriminated against me …” he claimed.

“The only reasonable explanation for this, considering I was the most qualified candidate for the job, is that they discriminated against my protected characteristics of age, race, sex, marital status, sexual orientation, religion and nationality.”

He said he was told the university was ideally looking for an applicant who came from a traditionally under-represented background to promote tennis to a wider demographic in Aberdeen.

Protected characteristics

This theme arose during his interview “as if to insinuate that I was not suitable for the position based on my protected characteristics” he said.

He insisted no contact was made with him, he was not offered the job, and the university had fabricated documentation.

Later, when Mr Joseph gave the university a chance to proceed with offering the job before it was re-advertised, they refused.

But he says a member of staff subsequently fabricated a retroactive job offer with an expired acceptance deadline and falsely claimed to have called his phone multiple times.

Staff member altered email

A staff member referred altered the December 6 email before a copy was released, adding a sentence saying, “we’d be grateful if you could confirm your acceptance by Friday 8 December.”

Acting for the University of Aberdeen, solicitor Neil Maclean said this did not undermine the recruitment process or the emails.

Raymond Joseph had applied for a position as tennis co-ordinator with the University of Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

The tribunal said Mr Joseph may not have received emails of a job offer, but it was established they had been sent to the correct address and received by Google’s mail server.

When the claimant used a tribunal order on Google to get to the bottom of this, they advised him UK accounts are dealt with in America and that this was outside the tribunal’s jurisdiction.

Application to include Lawn Tennis Association refused

Mr Maclean said the claimant sought to argue the university wanted to run an inclusive tennis programme and that this resulted in discrimination and him not being offered the job.

The key flaw in this, argued the solicitor, was the fact the university offered Mr Joseph the job.

Judge Wiseman struck out Mr Joseph’s claim.

The judgement added: “The tribunal, having had regard to all of the above points, concluded the claimant had no reasonable prospect of success of showing that he was not offered the job, and that the reasons for that were discriminatory.”

The judge also refused an application by the claimant to join the Lawn Tennis Association, who were 50% co-funders of the tennis job, as a respondent to proceedings.

