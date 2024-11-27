Owner on success of Highlands hotels after £6m refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Owner on success of Highlands hotels after £6m refurbishment

He said the hotels had "exceeded expectations" after an "unbelievably busy" tourist season.

By Rob McLaren
The Isles of Glencoe Hotel.
The Isles of Glencoe Hotel.

The owner of two Highlands hotels said they have seen an “unbelievably busy” year after more than £6 million invested in refurbishments.

The Ballachulish Hotel and The Isles of Glencoe Hotel near Fort William were acquired by the Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels in 2016.

Since then both have undergone significant upgrades, with in excess of £6m spent.

Chief executive Stephen Leckie said more investments will continue, but the improvements have paid dividends.

New accounts for Crieff Hydro Limited reveal the two hotels had revenue of £6.1m in the year to February 29 2024, an increase from £5.5m in the 2023 financial year.

Meanwhile earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization increased by more than 27% to £1.1m.

Investments paying off

Mr Leckie said the hotels had made a valuable contribution to the group, which also saw its turnover rise.

He said: “We knew that both hotels would need millions spent when we bought them. Millions have now been spent.

“Every room has been refurbished and we are continuing with upgrades to the public areas.

Ballachulish Hotel.

“But the improvements have made a big impact to our revenues.”

The chief executive said the growth had continued this year, describing it as an “unbelievably busy summer.”

He added: “They have traded well above our expectations.

“We do our best to offer a good food and service, and that’s part of the reason why we’re successful.”

Hotels ‘exceeding expectation’

Meanwhile Crieff Hydro Limited, which covers the group’s six hotels including its flagship Perthshire resort, has also shown growth.

The group also includes Murraypark Hotel, Peebles Hydro, The Park in Peebles as well as the 1881 gin school and distillery.

The accounts, show an increase in turnover to £38.9m, from £36.4m in 2023. Pre-tax profit fell from £419,000 in 2023 to £32,000 last year.

Mr Leckie said the underlying EBITDA increased year-on-year by more than £1m.

He said: “This is testament to the hard work and innovation of the management team.

“It’s particularly pleasing to see our past investments paying off with growth in revenue and profit at all our hotels.

Stephen Leckie, chief executive of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels.

“A decade on from our first involvement, both Peebles Hydro and our hotel cluster on the west coast, has contributed over £1m of EBITDA to the business.

“Thanks to this profitability we were able to continue to re-invest nearly £2m.”

The business has also entered a new long-term debt facility with Santander. Bank loans and overdrafts stood at £16.7m at the financial year end, which Mr Leckie expects to increase with a new multi-million-pound investment in Crieff.

Crieff Hydro will see a multi-million-pound investment to create a new bar, a speakeasy and refurbish dining areas.

Conversation