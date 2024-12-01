How uncertainty, anxiety and disconnection led to new Aberdeen business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

How uncertainty, anxiety and disconnection led to new Aberdeen business

Fiona Lindsay recognised the immense pressure on companies to adapt and was inspired to help.

By Alex Banks
Fiona Lindsay has started her own Aberdeen business. Image: DCT Media
Fiona Lindsay has started her own Aberdeen business. Image: DCT Media

An Aberdeen woman has started her own consultancy firm after seeing “poor communication” lead to anxiety and uncertainty.

Fiona Lindsay recognised a “critical gap” in dedicated expertise for communications during company transitions.

This inspired her to establish her own firm, Bridge Communication.

Fiona answered our questions on her biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I’ve experienced the profound impact that poor communication and engagement can have during periods of organisational change.

From my roles in-house, at agencies, and through my own consultancy, I have seen how uncertainty, anxiety, and disconnection can ripple across an organisation, affecting everyone.

I have been involved in various transitions, including redundancies, reorganisations, mergers and acquisitions.

Bridge Communication managing director Fiona Lindsay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

I recognised the immense pressure on organisations to adapt and continuously change.

The lack of dedicated expertise in internal communication during these transitions highlighted a critical gap.

This inspired me to establish Bridge Communication, a consultancy dedicated to partnering with leaders, HR, and communication professionals.

How did you get to where you are today?

I have been fortunate to work across various sectors, collaborating with leaders to implement change communication and engagement strategies.

My curiosity and commitment to self-development, particularly in understanding resistance to change, have provided a strong foundation for supporting industries that struggle to engage, retain, and connect with their workforce.

Who helped you?

First and foremost, my incredibly supportive and patient husband, and my wonderful Gen-Z daughters, who, to be honest, are my greatest teachers.

Their challenges to my thinking on various topics often spark some truly engaging dinner-time discussions.

I am also a member of several institutions and networks, which are invaluable in keeping me informed about industry research, trends, and connections.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has been particularly helpful in providing legal, industry, and business guidance to Bridge Communication.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

You can’t pour from an empty cup.

This is simple yet a powerful piece of advice which became incredibly important to me after experiencing burnout a few years ago, which was a tough period.

It is a lesson I now share with others, especially when I see someone neglecting self-care in favour of their career.

Fiona Lindsay would like her business to be the ‘go-to’ to support change communication. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

What is your biggest mistake?

Putting career ahead of self-care.

What is your greatest achievement?

Seeing my daughters doing the things they love.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

I live and work within the city which helps enormously with costs, as I still prefer face-to-face meetings.

It would be helpful if the government could enhance networking opportunities for smaller businesses to facilitate connections within industries, particularly for sectors undergoing transformation, like energy.

This would enable partnerships that drive growth and create platforms for collaboration.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I would love Bridge Communication to be the ‘go to’ partner to support change communication that distils complexity into clarity.

What do you do to relax?

Yoga is my main way of relaxing. I also enjoy taking my Tibetan terrier, Arlo, for long walks, running, cooking, and a glass of wine.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’ve just finished Brene Brown’s latest book, Atlas of the Heart, a light read of 87 emotions and experiences that define what it means to be human. I do love her books.

What do you waste your money on?

I invest in clothes.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Depending on how I feel, it will either be yoga or catching up with the latest news on my phone.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive an Audi. I would love a VW Campervan for weekends and music festivals.

Conversation