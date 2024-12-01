How uncertainty, anxiety and disconnection led to new Aberdeen business

An Aberdeen woman has started her own consultancy firm after seeing “poor communication” lead to anxiety and uncertainty.

Fiona Lindsay recognised a “critical gap” in dedicated expertise for communications during company transitions.

This inspired her to establish her own firm, Bridge Communication.

Fiona answered our questions on her biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I’ve experienced the profound impact that poor communication and engagement can have during periods of organisational change.

From my roles in-house, at agencies, and through my own consultancy, I have seen how uncertainty, anxiety, and disconnection can ripple across an organisation, affecting everyone.

I have been involved in various transitions, including redundancies, reorganisations, mergers and acquisitions.

I recognised the immense pressure on organisations to adapt and continuously change.

The lack of dedicated expertise in internal communication during these transitions highlighted a critical gap.

This inspired me to establish Bridge Communication, a consultancy dedicated to partnering with leaders, HR, and communication professionals.

How did you get to where you are today?

I have been fortunate to work across various sectors, collaborating with leaders to implement change communication and engagement strategies.

My curiosity and commitment to self-development, particularly in understanding resistance to change, have provided a strong foundation for supporting industries that struggle to engage, retain, and connect with their workforce.

Who helped you?

First and foremost, my incredibly supportive and patient husband, and my wonderful Gen-Z daughters, who, to be honest, are my greatest teachers.

Their challenges to my thinking on various topics often spark some truly engaging dinner-time discussions.

I am also a member of several institutions and networks, which are invaluable in keeping me informed about industry research, trends, and connections.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has been particularly helpful in providing legal, industry, and business guidance to Bridge Communication.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

You can’t pour from an empty cup.

This is simple yet a powerful piece of advice which became incredibly important to me after experiencing burnout a few years ago, which was a tough period.

It is a lesson I now share with others, especially when I see someone neglecting self-care in favour of their career.

What is your biggest mistake?

Putting career ahead of self-care.

What is your greatest achievement?

Seeing my daughters doing the things they love.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

I live and work within the city which helps enormously with costs, as I still prefer face-to-face meetings.

It would be helpful if the government could enhance networking opportunities for smaller businesses to facilitate connections within industries, particularly for sectors undergoing transformation, like energy.

This would enable partnerships that drive growth and create platforms for collaboration.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I would love Bridge Communication to be the ‘go to’ partner to support change communication that distils complexity into clarity.

What do you do to relax?

Yoga is my main way of relaxing. I also enjoy taking my Tibetan terrier, Arlo, for long walks, running, cooking, and a glass of wine.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’ve just finished Brene Brown’s latest book, Atlas of the Heart, a light read of 87 emotions and experiences that define what it means to be human. I do love her books.

What do you waste your money on?

I invest in clothes.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Depending on how I feel, it will either be yoga or catching up with the latest news on my phone.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive an Audi. I would love a VW Campervan for weekends and music festivals.