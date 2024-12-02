Aberdeen law firm forms new energy practice in the city

Aberdein Considine has formed a team of legal experts to create a new look energy practice.

With more than 100 years of energy industry knowledge its aim is to “help tackle key issues facing the sector”.

The firm said it comes on the back of a growing demand from clients who are diversifying towards decommissioning and other forms of energy.

It has completed more than 15 M&A transactions and numerous contract negotiations for companies in the energy sector over the past year and it expects this to increase in the next financial year.

Oil and gas firms diversifying

The new Aberdein Considine practice includes Rod Hutchison, partner and energy sector lead; Ritchie Whyte, partner and head of corporate and business advisory; Gemma Perfect, commercial real estate partner; Nicola Gray, employment partner; and Elaine Elder, dispute resolution partner.

Rod said: “With increased uncertainty around energy, exacerbated by the changes in the fiscal regime and the challenges of the acceleration towards net zero, we wanted to consolidate our extensive experience and hard-won reputation in the industry by establishing a dedicated, specialist energy practice.

“Being headquartered in Aberdeen, it’s a given that we have many oil and gas clients.

“But as they diversify into decommissioning and other forms of energy and our client base grows, extending into renewables, carbon capture and storage, and hydrogen, we are focusing our efforts on being best placed to help them navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by the energy transition and the ever-changing regulatory and fiscal landscape.”

‘Ambitious growth plans’

Senior associates Danny Anderson and Erin Shand will provide additional support to the team which also covers equity investment and lending, corporate governance, commercial property, contractual negotiations, employment and dispute resolution.

Rod said: “We have seen an uptake in our energy clients engaging with us to carry out a health check on their employment terms and conditions, and employment practices and policies.

“They are increasingly alive to the fact that being proactive is a sound way to mitigate the potential for disputes and thereby avoid the management time and expense involved in dealing with disputes.”

Closer collaborations with organisations like OEUK and Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG), of which Rod is a board director, are an important part of the firm’s drive to grow its energy practice.

Ritchie said: “The formation of our energy team is testament to the firm’s long-term commitment to this sector and our desire to support our energy clients across the full ambit of legal services.

“Rod’s experience in this sector and connections with industry bodies mean he is well placed to spearhead the team and our ambitious growth plans.”