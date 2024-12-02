Aberdeen law firm forms new energy practice in the city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Aberdeen law firm forms new energy practice in the city

Aberdein Considine said the new team will "help tackle some of the key issues facing the sector".

By Kelly Wilson
L-R Danny Anderson, Gemma Perfect, Ritchie Whyte, Elaine Elder with Nicola Gray and Rod Hutchison, both standing, form the Aberdein Considine energy team. Image: Big Partnership
Aberdein Considine has formed a team of legal experts to create a new look energy practice.

With more than 100 years of energy industry knowledge its aim is to “help tackle key issues facing the sector”.

The firm said it comes on the back of a growing demand from clients who are diversifying towards decommissioning and other forms of energy.

It has completed more than 15 M&A transactions and numerous contract negotiations for companies in the energy sector over the past year and it expects this to increase in the next financial year.

Oil and gas firms diversifying

The new Aberdein Considine practice includes Rod Hutchison, partner and energy sector lead; Ritchie Whyte, partner and head of corporate and business advisory; Gemma Perfect, commercial real estate partner; Nicola Gray, employment partner; and Elaine Elder, dispute resolution partner.

Rod said: “With increased uncertainty around energy, exacerbated by the changes in the fiscal regime and the challenges of the acceleration towards net zero, we wanted to consolidate our extensive experience and hard-won reputation in the industry by establishing a dedicated, specialist energy practice.

“Being headquartered in Aberdeen, it’s a given that we have many oil and gas clients.

“But as they diversify into decommissioning and other forms of energy and our client base grows, extending into renewables, carbon capture and storage, and hydrogen, we are focusing our efforts on being best placed to help them navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by the energy transition and the ever-changing regulatory and fiscal landscape.”

‘Ambitious growth plans’

Senior associates Danny Anderson and Erin Shand will provide additional support to the team which also covers equity investment and lending, corporate governance, commercial property, contractual negotiations, employment and dispute resolution.

Rod said: “We have seen an uptake in our energy clients engaging with us to carry out a health check on their employment terms and conditions, and employment practices and policies.

“They are increasingly alive to the fact that being proactive is a sound way to mitigate the potential for disputes and thereby avoid the management time and expense involved in dealing with disputes.”

Closer collaborations with organisations like OEUK and Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG), of which Rod is a board director, are an important part of the firm’s drive to grow its energy practice.

Ritchie said: “The formation of our energy team is testament to the firm’s long-term commitment to this sector and our desire to support our energy clients across the full ambit of legal services.

“Rod’s experience in this sector and connections with industry bodies mean he is well placed to spearhead the team and our ambitious growth plans.”

