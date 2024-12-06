Aberdeenshire haulage firm Caledonian Logistics goes into administration

Kintore-based Caledonian Logistics has gone into administration, just two years after being acquired by English company Drac Logistics.

The haulage firm employs around 130 staff and has depots in Inverness, Oldmeldrum Kintore and Cumbernauld. It also owns a parking yard in Lockerbie.

The company has blamed “challenging trading” conditions and a lack of funding support from its parent company for the collapse.

Joint administrators Donald McNaught and Graeme Bain of Glasgow-based accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael were appointed on November 28.

Jobs saved

Some of the company’s assets have subsequently been bought by Aberdeen family firm GS Light Haulage.

This move has saved 60 jobs at the Kintore, Inverness and Lockerbie bases.

GS owner Johan Skea confirmed they have taken over the Palletways contract which will retain jobs.

She said: “With the regrettable downfall of Caledonian Logistics, an opportunity to grow GS came with the offer of a new contract with Palletways.

“GS Light Haulage agreed new terms with Palletways and became a fully paid up member within their network thus securing jobs that would have otherwise been lost with the demise of Caledonian Logistics.

“We also retain the rights to the Caledonian Logistics name.

“We are delighted to play a huge part in saving so many jobs and look forward to working with staff and customers new and old in what is hoped to be a bright future.”

Challenging trading conditions

Caledonian Logistics was started in February 1999 by Derek Mitchell.

Two years ago he decided to retire and sold the business to Staffordshire-based Drac Logistics for an undisclosed sum.

At the time Drac owner and chief executive Alex Hayes said the acquisition allowed his company to set up a Caledonian Logistics container haulage division, based in Grangemouth and Aberdeen and invest £600,000 in an additional fleet of 10 vehicles and 14 skeletal trailers.

But a Johnston Carmichael spokesperson said it had been “challenging trading” conditions since the acquisition.

A statement said: “While the company had successfully cut costs and increased turnover, it was unable to return to profitability in the short term.

“The company had recently exhausted efforts to sell the company or the underlying business and assets. These efforts were unsuccessful and the company ceased trading prior to administration.

“Fortunately the large majority of jobs were retained as a result of new operators picking up the routes the company serviced with the additional benefit of minimising the impact on customers.”

Kintore councillor Glen Reid has welcomed the news of GS Light Haulage saving jobs.

He said: “The news of Caledonian Logistics, who are a large employer in Kintore, going into administration, is a terrible blow for the community, but it must be absolutely devastating for the workers, and their families, especially at this time of the year.

“I am heartened that GS Haulage Ltd stepped in a few days before and, having taken on the large Palletways contract, managed to save around 55 jobs.”

Drac Logistics refused to comment.