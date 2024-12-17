Sir Ian Wood pays tribute to Walker’s Shortbread boss he knew since childhood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Ian Wood pays tribute to Walker’s Shortbread boss he knew since childhood

Sir Jim Walker, who grew the brand over six decades, has died, aged 80.

By Liza Hamilton
Sir Jim Walker pictured in 2014. Image: Gordon Lennox
Sir Jim Walker pictured in 2014. Image: Gordon Lennox

Oil tycoon and philanthropist Sir Ian Wood has paid tribute to his former schoolmate and Walker’s Shortbread magnate, Sir Jim Walker, who has died aged 80.

Wood attended Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon College with Walker before the two went on to grow their respective family businesses into global enterprises.

He praised him for blazing a trail in the business world and building Walker’s from a small bakery in Aberlour into an iconic brand name recognised internationally.

And he said the industry had lost a significant and inspirational figure.

Sir Ian Wood
Sir Ian Wood described his old schoolmate as an inspirational figure. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“Sir Jim and his family turned their business in the north east of Scotland into a global brand,” said Sir Ian.

“Wherever I travelled in my own career, I would see Walker’s shortbread, and that was in no small part down to Sir Jim.”

Sir Ian Wood tribute to Sir Jim Walker

Sir Ian shared his admiration for how Sir Jim successfully led Walker’s international sales drive.

As well as devoting his working life to growing what is now one of this Scotland’s iconic brands.

“His entrepreneurial spirit and hard work will have been an inspiration to many within and beyond the vital food and drink manufacturing and production sector,” said the Aberdeen philanthropist.

“An industry he did a huge amount to encourage, nourish and promote over decades.”

Walker’s was founded in 1898 in the Speyside village of Aberlour by Joseph Walker. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Sir Jim passed away at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Sunday.

He had recently stepped aside from his main responsibilities at Walker’s to take on an ambassadorial and advisory role.

A gentleman in personal and professional life

“The industry has sadly lost a very significant figure,” said Sir Ian.

“But his legacy undoubtedly will live on through his achievements and the impacts of his advice, experience and friendship to so many over the years.

“He wore his success lightly and with humility, and was a gentleman in his professional and personal life.

“He was one of the finest gentlemen I’ve known.

“Alongside his passion and commitment to food and drink, Sir Jim was a great family man and my thoughts and condolences are with his family.”

A global brand from Speyside

Meanwhile, David Kilshaw OBE, chair of Food Hub (NES) Ltd, the not-for-profit established to develop the ONE SeedPod industry innovation hub, also made a tribute.

He said: “I have known Jim for nearly 40 years and he was without doubt the most iconic figure in the Scottish food and drink industry.

“His passing has come as a huge shock, and he will be greatly missed by all those who knew him personally and professionally.

“What he achieved in terms of the business with his family is phenomenal, building a global brand from its home on Speyside. Wherever you go in the world you will see Walker’s shortbread for sale.

“He was also an extraordinary ambassador for the industry in north east Scotland and nationally.”

