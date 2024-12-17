Sir Ian Wood pays tribute to Walker’s Shortbread boss he knew since childhood

Oil tycoon and philanthropist Sir Ian Wood has paid tribute to his former schoolmate and Walker’s Shortbread magnate, Sir Jim Walker, who has died aged 80.

Wood attended Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon College with Walker before the two went on to grow their respective family businesses into global enterprises.

He praised him for blazing a trail in the business world and building Walker’s from a small bakery in Aberlour into an iconic brand name recognised internationally.

And he said the industry had lost a significant and inspirational figure.

“Sir Jim and his family turned their business in the north east of Scotland into a global brand,” said Sir Ian.

“Wherever I travelled in my own career, I would see Walker’s shortbread, and that was in no small part down to Sir Jim.”

Sir Ian Wood tribute to Sir Jim Walker

Sir Ian shared his admiration for how Sir Jim successfully led Walker’s international sales drive.

As well as devoting his working life to growing what is now one of this Scotland’s iconic brands.

“His entrepreneurial spirit and hard work will have been an inspiration to many within and beyond the vital food and drink manufacturing and production sector,” said the Aberdeen philanthropist.

“An industry he did a huge amount to encourage, nourish and promote over decades.”

Sir Jim passed away at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Sunday.

He had recently stepped aside from his main responsibilities at Walker’s to take on an ambassadorial and advisory role.

A gentleman in personal and professional life

“The industry has sadly lost a very significant figure,” said Sir Ian.

“But his legacy undoubtedly will live on through his achievements and the impacts of his advice, experience and friendship to so many over the years.

“He wore his success lightly and with humility, and was a gentleman in his professional and personal life.

“He was one of the finest gentlemen I’ve known.

“Alongside his passion and commitment to food and drink, Sir Jim was a great family man and my thoughts and condolences are with his family.”

A global brand from Speyside

Meanwhile, David Kilshaw OBE, chair of Food Hub (NES) Ltd, the not-for-profit established to develop the ONE SeedPod industry innovation hub, also made a tribute.

He said: “I have known Jim for nearly 40 years and he was without doubt the most iconic figure in the Scottish food and drink industry.

“His passing has come as a huge shock, and he will be greatly missed by all those who knew him personally and professionally.

“What he achieved in terms of the business with his family is phenomenal, building a global brand from its home on Speyside. Wherever you go in the world you will see Walker’s shortbread for sale.

“He was also an extraordinary ambassador for the industry in north east Scotland and nationally.”