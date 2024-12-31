Global Energy Group boss Roy MacGregor optimistic despite profits dip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Global Energy Group boss Roy MacGregor optimistic despite profits dip

Mr MacGregor says 2025 will be a bumper year after the group saw a fall in turnover of more than £100m in 2024.

Global Energy Group chairman Roy MacGregor.
Global Energy Group chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: Ross Creative Communications
By Liza Hamilton

Influential multi-millionaire boss of Global Energy Group, Roy MacGregor, remains optimistic despite a dip in profits in the company’s latest financial accounts.

Inverness-headquartered Global Energy Capital Investments posted pre-tax profits of £14.6 million in the year to March 31 2024, down from £21.5m in the 2023 financial year.

A large fall in turnover – from £369m in 2013 to £253.7m in 2014 – was put down to large-scale nuclear fabrication and offshore wind marshall projects ending.

The group provides services across the renewable sector by supporting the lifecycle of offshore and onshore wind farms, nuclear facilities and energy grid upgrades whilst continuing to support oil and gas developments.

Global Energy Group chair Roy MacGregor on latest accounts

Mr MacGregor, who founded GEG in 2005 and is also Ross County FC chairman, said the group continues to lead the way in supporting the country’s energy transition.

He was positive about the group’s 2024 accounts and said it had been a “strong trading period” underpinned by revenue streams across oil and gas, offshore and onshore wind, and energy infrastructure projects.

However, Mr MacGregor says GEG hopes to follow up its recent fabrication contract delivering Hinkley Point for the nuclear sector.

First delivery of transition pieces to Port of Nigg (owned and operated by GEG) for the 882MW Moray West offshore wind farm. Image: Global Energy Group.

“The government has just given the go-ahead to Sizewell and we hope to be involved,” he said.

“It’s at early stages, but we are one of only two contractors that are able to do nuclear in the UK.”

The 71-year-old entrepreneur says a revenue hike to £330m is forecast for GEG in 2025.

He said growth in turnover was already translating to growth in jobs this year.

This follows a 586 drop in total employees; from 2,307 last year, to 1,721 in 2024.

Renewables will benefit the Highlands

Going forward, Global Energy Group continues to maximise the opportunities that freeport status brings to The Port of Nigg, which it owns and operates.

“There is a momentum and that’s coming from offshore and it’s also coming from onshore, particularly from transmission,” said Mr Macgregor.

SSEN are spending £30 billion on new infrastructure from Orkney, Shetland right down to Perth and that’s going to create a really prosperous time for this area.”

The chairman said a shift to renewables will benefit the Highlands community.

However, Mr MacGregor said more action and support is needed from government to grow the renewable energy industry.

“They are asking for private sector investment, but they need to make sure the incentives are right when they do that,” he added.

“When oil and gas came at the beginning of the 70s it was very much with government and international support.

“Scotland has so much wind, we need to get a bit of help to pump prime the industry. That doesn’t necessarily mean money.”

Mr MacGregor said it meant a great deal to him to support the Highland economy and that he was inspired his workforce.

“All the good ideas come from the bottom, not the top,” he said.

“As a Highland boy having exposure to a very vibrant oil and gas market and the international corporate world then coming back here, I see so much talent in Scotland; but we need to believe in ourselves.”

