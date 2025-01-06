Three Aberdeen buildings acquired for £45 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Three Aberdeen buildings acquired for £45 million

The firm selling the trio of buildings said it wanted to "reduce its office exposure" in the UK.

By Kelly Wilson
Apache's offices in Kingswells, Aberdeen.
Apache's offices in Kingswells, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Three Aberdeen oil company headquarters have been sold in a deal worth £45 million.

The CNOOC, Apache and Taqa buildings at the Prime Four business park in Kingswells have been acquired by EEH Ventures.

The trio of buildings, totalling 275,000 sq ft, were previously owned by Canadian firm BMO.

The financial services powerhouse first bought the buildings in 2014 but took the decision to sell the buildings as part of a “long-standing strategy to reduce their office exposure across the UK”.

The deal was the largest to take place throughout Scotland during the last quarter of 2024.

Trio of buildings snapped up

London headquartered EEH Ventures was founded in 2013 and owns a number of residential, offices, shopping centres and hotels throughout the UK.

All three Kingswells-based buildings were pre-let, designed and constructed by Aberdeen property developer Drum in 2012 on a 15-year lease.

The offices for sale in Aberdeen.
Taqa building. Image: CBRE

The North Sea headquarters of Middle-East oil firm Taqa has previously been described as “an amazing success story in the Granite City”.

Meanwhile, Apache revealed at the end of last year it is planning to exit the North Sea by the end of 2029 blaming windfall tax.

The US firm first entered the North Sea in 2003 but will wrap up all of its UK operations by 2030.

Aberdeen big deals

The Prime Four acquisition wasn’t the biggest Granite City commercial property sale of 2024.

American private equity firm Lone Star bought Union Square shopping centre from Hammerson for £111m.

Union Square changed ownership last year. Image: DC Thomson

Hammerson, who also built the property, had originally been seeking £150m.

BP’s North Sea headquarters in Stoneywood, Aberdeen, was also sold. Manchester-based investor DS Properties is believed to have paid the British Coal Staff Superannuation Scheme about £16m for the building.

Positive signs for 2025

Looking ahead to this year, Lismore Real Estate Advisors, believes 2025 will be a year of opportunity with a number of significant deals in the pipeline.

Quarter four of 2024 saw £406m of transactions, an increase of 6% from the same quarter in 2023.

Simon Cusiter, Lismore director, said: “The market shows clear signs of recovery, with investment volumes rising, interest rates easing and confidence returning.

“Investor appetite for real estate remains robust but highly selective.

“We expect 2025 to mark a more stable recovery phase, with investors focusing on sectors and locations primed for income growth.”

Mark Fleming, from Savills, who acted on behalf of EEH Ventures, was unable to comment.

CBRE, who handled the sale for BMO, was also unable to comment.

Conversation