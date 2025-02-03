Banchory woman who modelled for Victoria Beckham launches new fashion brand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Banchory woman who modelled for Victoria Beckham launches new fashion brand

Ashly Rae is aiming to see her products stocked in Harvey Nichols and Bloomingdales in the United States.

By Kelly Wilson
Ashly Rae has launched a new fashion brand. Image: Ashly Rae
Ashly Rae has launched a new fashion brand. Image: Ashly Rae

Former Banchory model Ashly Rae has launched a new clothing brand.

The 40-year-old is no stranger to the world of fashion having once modelled for Victoria Beckham and Harrods.

But now, after stepping off the catwalk the former Banchory Academy pupil has developed her own label called Ashly Rae.

Her main product is the patent-pending bodysuit described as a wardrobe staple and a “world-first in comfort, style and support”.

Product to be ‘proud’ of

Ashly previously launched her first brand, Elswear, in 2023 after getting fed up with high street sizing.

One of her best-sellers was bodysuits and it was this which prompted Ashly, who once insured her legs for £1m, to then focus on making the product even better.

She said: “I wanted to create something that I would be proud of and it was always my intention to have a brand that I could grow with, was going to be proud of, and would mean something to me and to other women.

Ashly Rae modelling her new bodysuit. Image: Ashly Rae

“And I thought, because I’ve spent such a long time designing this new bodysuit with the new closure, I wanted to start it under a new brand and create something more elevated.

“Through the first brand I sold a lot of bodysuits to women.

“They wanted more, they wanted different shapes and I knew I could improve it.

“I listened to what the customers were saying and I spent a good six months just doing research.”

Ashly Rae bodysuit ‘labour of love’

Ashly says her patent-pending ComfiClose design is set to “revolutionise how people experience the bodysuit with an innovative closure that reimagines how the wardrobe staple should feel and fit”.

Instead of fastening in the crotch area, the ComfiClose clasp is located at the tailbone to avoid irritation.

Ashly, who now lives in London, said: “What struck me was how uncomfortable the poppers were at your intimate area. And I remember thinking it looked like a torture device.

Ashly Rae during her modelling days.

“So I thought, where is it going to be the most seamless place to put it? And I realised that the best place to put it was actually at your tailbone.

“I am proud of what we are creating at Ashly Rae and the ComfiClose design is a real labour of love.

“My hope is that people will walk with more confidence because they feel good in our clothing and for those who find bodysuits uncomfortable, I hope they develop a newfound love for this classic wardrobe item.”

Global department store ambitions

The bodysuit, which comes in black and heather grey, is available in a size six to 20.

Looking to the future, Ashly is keen to open a store and expand her range of classic wardrobe staples.

She said: “I want to create pieces that women can wear to work, can wear in their day and feel like it’s something they’re investing in.

“Timeless pieces that are comfortable and truly wearable.

“I would definitely love to be face-to-face with customers. So whether that’s through a shop or whether that’s through pop-ups.

“I would love to get into some department stores like Harvey Nichols and Bloomingdale’s in the US.”

Conversation