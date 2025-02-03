Banchory woman who modelled for Victoria Beckham launches new fashion brand

Former Banchory model Ashly Rae has launched a new clothing brand.

The 40-year-old is no stranger to the world of fashion having once modelled for Victoria Beckham and Harrods.

But now, after stepping off the catwalk the former Banchory Academy pupil has developed her own label called Ashly Rae.

Her main product is the patent-pending bodysuit described as a wardrobe staple and a “world-first in comfort, style and support”.

Product to be ‘proud’ of

Ashly previously launched her first brand, Elswear, in 2023 after getting fed up with high street sizing.

One of her best-sellers was bodysuits and it was this which prompted Ashly, who once insured her legs for £1m, to then focus on making the product even better.

She said: “I wanted to create something that I would be proud of and it was always my intention to have a brand that I could grow with, was going to be proud of, and would mean something to me and to other women.

“And I thought, because I’ve spent such a long time designing this new bodysuit with the new closure, I wanted to start it under a new brand and create something more elevated.

“Through the first brand I sold a lot of bodysuits to women.

“They wanted more, they wanted different shapes and I knew I could improve it.

“I listened to what the customers were saying and I spent a good six months just doing research.”

Ashly Rae bodysuit ‘labour of love’

Ashly says her patent-pending ComfiClose design is set to “revolutionise how people experience the bodysuit with an innovative closure that reimagines how the wardrobe staple should feel and fit”.

Instead of fastening in the crotch area, the ComfiClose clasp is located at the tailbone to avoid irritation.

Ashly, who now lives in London, said: “What struck me was how uncomfortable the poppers were at your intimate area. And I remember thinking it looked like a torture device.

“So I thought, where is it going to be the most seamless place to put it? And I realised that the best place to put it was actually at your tailbone.

“I am proud of what we are creating at Ashly Rae and the ComfiClose design is a real labour of love.

“My hope is that people will walk with more confidence because they feel good in our clothing and for those who find bodysuits uncomfortable, I hope they develop a newfound love for this classic wardrobe item.”

Global department store ambitions

The bodysuit, which comes in black and heather grey, is available in a size six to 20.

Looking to the future, Ashly is keen to open a store and expand her range of classic wardrobe staples.

She said: “I want to create pieces that women can wear to work, can wear in their day and feel like it’s something they’re investing in.

“Timeless pieces that are comfortable and truly wearable.

“I would definitely love to be face-to-face with customers. So whether that’s through a shop or whether that’s through pop-ups.

“I would love to get into some department stores like Harvey Nichols and Bloomingdale’s in the US.”