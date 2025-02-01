Boots plans £1.6 MILLION revamp of Bon Accord Centre store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Boots plans £1.6 MILLION revamp of Bon Accord Centre store

The refurbishment is part of major investment into Boots stores across the UK - with more than 100 outlets planned to undergo a facelift this year.

By Denny Andonova
Boots Bon Accord
Boots owner Walgreens last year revealed plans to carry out improvements in most UK stores as the retailer remains "one of their top performers".

The Boots store at Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre will undergo a £1.6 million revamp as retail bosses go on a nationwide spree of upgrades.

Boots owner Walgreens last year revealed major improvement plans for the majority of their UK stores, saying the health and beauty chain “is a standout performer”.

It’s part of a three-year investment scheme worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

The US-based company has upgraded 520 of its larger UK stores with new beauty and healthcare halls, with 100 more to be transformed this year.

This includes their Bon Accord Centre branch in Aberdeen, which will be redesigned to offer better customer experience.

The Schoolhill exit of the Bon Accord Boots store.
The Schoolhill exit of the Bon Accord Boots store. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

What upgrades will be carried out at Boots in Bon Accord Centre?

A range of upgrades will be carried out at the Bon Accord Centre store, while the sales area will be fully refurbished.

There will also be new shop decorations, and the ceiling will be replaced and fitted with new lights.

Boots officials remained tight-lipped about how the store would look once the revamp is completed, but said work on the renovations should begin soon.

The store’s offering is spread across two floors in the city centre shopping mall.

It is understood the new designs would be similar to the ones at other shops that have already been given a facelift.

 

Are you glad to see investment in the Bon Accord branch of Boots? Let us know in our comments section below

The pharmacy conglomerate went on a closing spree back in 2023, shutting down hundreds of Boots branches throughout the UK.

They said this would affect only stores that are close to each other, and is a necessary measure to “consolidate” the business.

It came after the Boots shop near the Trinity Centre on Union Street closed the year before.

Read more:

Conversation