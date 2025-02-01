Boots plans £1.6 MILLION revamp of Bon Accord Centre store

The Boots store at Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre will undergo a £1.6 million revamp as retail bosses go on a nationwide spree of upgrades.

Boots owner Walgreens last year revealed major improvement plans for the majority of their UK stores, saying the health and beauty chain “is a standout performer”.

It’s part of a three-year investment scheme worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

The US-based company has upgraded 520 of its larger UK stores with new beauty and healthcare halls, with 100 more to be transformed this year.

This includes their Bon Accord Centre branch in Aberdeen, which will be redesigned to offer better customer experience.

What upgrades will be carried out at Boots in Bon Accord Centre?

A range of upgrades will be carried out at the Bon Accord Centre store, while the sales area will be fully refurbished.

There will also be new shop decorations, and the ceiling will be replaced and fitted with new lights.

Boots officials remained tight-lipped about how the store would look once the revamp is completed, but said work on the renovations should begin soon.

It is understood the new designs would be similar to the ones at other shops that have already been given a facelift.

The pharmacy conglomerate went on a closing spree back in 2023, shutting down hundreds of Boots branches throughout the UK.

They said this would affect only stores that are close to each other, and is a necessary measure to “consolidate” the business.

It came after the Boots shop near the Trinity Centre on Union Street closed the year before.

