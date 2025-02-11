Exclusive: Gordon and MacPhail working to open new shop and tasting rooms at Johnstons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Gordon and MacPhail working to open new shop and tasting rooms at Johnstons

Whisky insiders have revealed the news to the Press and Journal.

Johnstons of Elgin.
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Gordon and MacPhail are creating a new retail shop and tasting rooms at Johnstons of Elgin, The Press and Journal can reveal.

According to whisky insiders, renovation work at the premises on Newmill Road is already well underway.

It is believed the bosses want to open and be ready for the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival.

The move comes to meet the whisky firm’s need for temporary premises after the shock closure of the St Giles Centre and ongoing transformation of their South Street premises.

Gordon and MacPhail had been running a popular temporary shop on Elgin’s High Street until the shopping centre shut down.

The Gordon and MacPhail whisky shop inside the St Giles Centre.

What is happening now?

Johnstons of Elgin.
Last week, the licensing board gave the go-ahead for the whisky specialists to sell alcohol at Johnstons temporarily.

The decision assumes no objections are made during the remaining advertisement period.

Retail manager Fraser Robson revealed to councillors that the firm needs the premises for at least 18 months and maybe up to two years.

He added: “This is suitable premises which we considered before St Giles.

“We are happy it is still there and moving at pace.”

The board’s chairwoman Sonya Warren described the site as “really promising” for the business.

Meanwhile, councillor Peter Bloomfield hailed the firm for all the good it has done for the town.

‘Share an update on next steps in due course’

Gordon and MacPhail’s head office pictured.

Meanwhile, Gordon and MacPhail bosses were tight lipped about the plans for the site.

The firms already have close with the Urquhart family owning both businesses.

CEO Phillip White said the firm was evaluating “all options” to  determine the best course of action.

He added: “While these premises are temporarily closed for renovation, we are investing in an exciting new whisky experience that reflects our long-term commitment to Elgin.”

“We thank our customers for their loyalty and patience during this time and will share an update on next steps in due course.”

Gordon & MacPhail chief executive Phillip White. Image: Spey

South Street shop transformation

Our coverage as plans for the transformation of the South Street shop into whisky experience were revealed.

In December 2022, we first exclusively revealed Gordon & MacPhail wanted to carry out a multimillion-pound makeover of their South Street shop.

It will incorporate displays, tasting rooms and a liquid library of some of the world’s rarest whiskies.

Gordon & MacPhail is transforming its building on Elgin’s South Street into a tourist attraction. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It was previously hoped the shop would reopen in 2024.

Now it is expected for the work to be completed this year.

In November, chief executive Phillip White said: “It is a 130-year-old building and every time we move a stone, we discover something else needs fixed.

“We will finish it and we’re committed to continuing investment in Elgin and Moray, that’s home to us.”

Conversation