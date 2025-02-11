Exclusive: Gordon and MacPhail working to open new shop and tasting rooms at Johnstons

Gordon and MacPhail are creating a new retail shop and tasting rooms at Johnstons of Elgin, The Press and Journal can reveal.

According to whisky insiders, renovation work at the premises on Newmill Road is already well underway.

It is believed the bosses want to open and be ready for the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival.

The move comes to meet the whisky firm’s need for temporary premises after the shock closure of the St Giles Centre and ongoing transformation of their South Street premises.

Gordon and MacPhail had been running a popular temporary shop on Elgin’s High Street until the shopping centre shut down.

What is happening now?

Last week, the licensing board gave the go-ahead for the whisky specialists to sell alcohol at Johnstons temporarily.

The decision assumes no objections are made during the remaining advertisement period.

Retail manager Fraser Robson revealed to councillors that the firm needs the premises for at least 18 months and maybe up to two years.

He added: “This is suitable premises which we considered before St Giles.

“We are happy it is still there and moving at pace.”

The board’s chairwoman Sonya Warren described the site as “really promising” for the business.

Meanwhile, councillor Peter Bloomfield hailed the firm for all the good it has done for the town.

‘Share an update on next steps in due course’

Meanwhile, Gordon and MacPhail bosses were tight lipped about the plans for the site.

The firms already have close with the Urquhart family owning both businesses.

CEO Phillip White said the firm was evaluating “all options” to determine the best course of action.

He added: “While these premises are temporarily closed for renovation, we are investing in an exciting new whisky experience that reflects our long-term commitment to Elgin.”

“We thank our customers for their loyalty and patience during this time and will share an update on next steps in due course.”

South Street shop transformation

In December 2022, we first exclusively revealed Gordon & MacPhail wanted to carry out a multimillion-pound makeover of their South Street shop.

It will incorporate displays, tasting rooms and a liquid library of some of the world’s rarest whiskies.

It was previously hoped the shop would reopen in 2024.

Now it is expected for the work to be completed this year.

In November, chief executive Phillip White said: “It is a 130-year-old building and every time we move a stone, we discover something else needs fixed.

“We will finish it and we’re committed to continuing investment in Elgin and Moray, that’s home to us.”

Read more Elgin stories: