Inverness Computer Centre: how a teenage dream is now approaching 40

Personal service is the key to business longevity

Owner Robert McKendrick (front) with other members of his staff (L-R) Chris McHale, Garry Urquhart, Nathan Lyall and John Marshall. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By John Ross

It’s nearly 40 years since an enthusiastic computer games player started a business in Inverness while he was still at school.

Since then Robert McKendrick has managed to keep pace with the rapidly-changing world of computers.

And those early days were frantic, a mix of booming sales and exotic trips to Los Angeles or Singapore and meeting The Queen and Sylvester Stallone (sort of).

Today, as it approaches its four-decade landmark, Inverness Computer Centre is one of the few business survivors from those heady days of the 1980s when Atari, Amstrad and Commodore ruled.

A steep learning  curve

“They were crazy times, and provided a very steep learning curve”, says Robert who developed his love of computers as a teenager.

But his early passion was nearly crushed when he was told he could not take computer studies as his maths wasn’t good enough.

Instead, he began working part-time in a computer shop for £1 an hour selling games and cassettes while still attending Inverness High School.

He was so successful he was offered the chance to start his own business, still aged just 16.

Robert has been in business for nearly 40 years. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Robert used a small inheritance to get started, renting premises in Mealmarket Close for £12 a week in 1986.

Having got permission to leave school to set up the enterprise, he returning a few months later to complete his O Grades.

As the operation expanded and the boom continued in computers, fax machines and word processors, a move to the Victorian Market followed.

Branches were opened in Dingwall and Fort William and then the first computer superstore in the Highlands was unveiled in Church Street.

Monte Carlo, Bali, LA, but mostly Inverness

As one of the leading salesmen in the UK a teenage Robert attended the Amstrad awards at the Dorchester in London where he met Alan Sugar.

Commodore took him to Monte Carlo where he used his dad’s credit card as he was not old enough yet to have his own.

There were also promotional visits to Singapore and Bali and then Los Angeles.

At a ceremony in Beverly Hills he was presented with an award by The Queen, or at least a Hollywood lookalike, alongside a stand-in Stallone.

Robert as an 18 year old at his shop in the Victorian Market

Another memory from 1993 was when police had to control crowds when the Inverness shop held an open day for the launch of a new Sonic the Hedgehog game.

A Youtube video from the time shows shell suited shoppers massing outside the store and a giant Sonic walking through Inverness.

When the cassette games era ended, the business diversified into servicing and technical support, as well as selling computers.

Another move to Diriebught Road was followed by a flit to Greig Street where the business has been ever since.

It sells, repairs and services custom-built gaming PCs, costing from £1,000 to £5,000, as well as new and nearly new computers and laptops from leading manufacturers such as Dell, Dynabook and Lenovo.

Customers range from school children to silver surfers and from small local companies to multinationals.

‘No two days are the same’

“Computers are all built in our local workshop and allows any further upgrades or service to be carried out by the same people”, says Robert.

“Our commitment is to provide quality service and support to customers in Inverness and beyond.

“The longevity of the business is testament to an ability to adapt and evolve with the ever-changing technology landscape.

“No two days are the same. It makes our work very interesting and varied.”

The Inverness Computer Centre team has been together for many years. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Like other businesses, the pandemic presented a challenge, but the upside was an increased need for online work and IT services.

Inverness Computer Centre helped many doctors and NHS clients as well as others.

It also raised cash for the Highland Hospice by giving away free masks to customers in return for a donation.

Robert said: “It was a time when local business supported local business which was helpful for us.

“During that time we were shipping equipment daily to all areas of the UK due to our stock holding and fantastic suppliers.”

The personal touch

Personal service is also a factor in the success of the business, helped by its long-serving five-stromg staff.

“You will always see the same faces which is great for our customers” says Robert.

“The service we provide differentiates us and offers better value for money.

“Bigger companies can sell you the box, but we add value and provide that personal service.

“We know most of our customers by name and repeat business is good because people trust us and we have that good relationship.”

The shop sells a wide range of computer equipment. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Looking ahead, he plans to hold an event to mark the 40th anniversary next year, but perhaps without a giant Sonic the Hedgehog.

However, there is always room for nostalgia.

“On a weekly basis people come in here and talk about buying computer games in the 80s and 90s.

“That’s how they spent their youth and their pocket money and got us started.”

