Aberdeen brewery Fierce Beer wins new supermarket deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen brewery Fierce Beer wins new supermarket deal

Fierce Beer is refocusing on the local market in a shift away from plans to conquer the UK.

By Liza Hamilton
Dave Grant of Fierce Beer. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
Dave Grant of Fierce Beer. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s Fierce Beer has brewed up a major win with a new supermarket deal.

The company’s new Iron Brew beer cooler, a fizzy, fruity creation, has scored a deal with retailer Scotmid.

The quirky concoction—part beer, part nostalgic soft drink—is the latest innovation from the city’s only brewery.

It’s a departure for the Dyce brewer, known for its award-winning craft beer, but one it hopes will be a hit with Scottish punters and their famous sweet tooth.

Founded by Dave Grant, an explosives expert turned craft beer entrepreneur, and his business partner Dave McHardy, Fierce Beer is the product of two men who swapped careers in oil and gas to drive change in the beer scene.

Like many Scots, they’d grown up with a few familiar brews—mostly mass-market lagers like Tennent’s—but their tastes began to evolve as they spent time in BrewDog bars and explored the vibrant home brewing scene in Aberdeen.

Fierce Beer’s Brewery in Dyce, Aberdeen.

“We always felt there was room for something different in the market, and we were confident we could go up against the big names,” says Dave.

“The big driver for us was the fact that there wasn’t a brewery in the city of Aberdeen itself. It’s quite sad that we’re still the only city brewery.”

The two entrepreneurs used their offshore experience in oil and gas to help shape Fierce Beer’s operations. From health and safety protocols to financial management, their training gave them an edge in the competitive brewing world.

“Running a brewery isn’t just about making great beer. We’ve always treated it as a business, not a hobby,” says Dave.

This approach has paid off, with Fierce Beer now achieving a £5 million turnover.

Fierce Iron Brew beer cooler deal with Scotmid

Fierce Beer has bars in Aberdeen and Edinburgh, which make great spots for Dave to see how his latest brews are going down –  including this latest Fierce Iron Brew beer cooler.

Dave says sweeter, fruitier products are trending around the world.

Fierce Iron Brew beer coolers will be stocked in Scotmid stores throughout Scotland.

“It’s a really good, growing market,” he explains. “We spent a bit of time on the West Coast in the States last year, and we saw that a lot of iced tea was getting sold, hard (alcoholic) iced tea, and a lot of hard lemonades.

“People wanted a bit more of a sweet product, a fruity product, than something that was bitter and hoppy.”

Dyce brewery gets back to roots

Meanwhile, Fierce Beer is turning its focus back to Aberdeen with a revised business strategy.

“We’ve moved away from wanting to conquer the UK because it’s very difficult to do, and we’ll concentrate on the Scottish market, particularly the local market,” Dave says.

“I would still say that the majority of people don’t know we exist. When they do come out to visit us, they’re quite surprised that we’re a large production facility. ”

The Fierce Beer founder says Aberdeen is supportive of local businesses.

Good examples of this are its recent collaboration with Aberdeen Football Club and Aberdeen hospitality chain McGinty’s Group.

“We want to be on as many taps in the local area as we can,” he said.

“Then we’ll start really concentrating a bit more on having Scotland as our turf.”

Conversation