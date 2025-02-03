Care home boss on new £11 million Inverness flagship project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Care home boss on new £11 million Inverness flagship project

Parklands managing director Ron Taylor believes the project is vital to making sure "Inverness has the care it deserves".

By Alex Banks
Ron Taylor, managing director of Parklands Care Homes at the under construction care home in Milton of Leys. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ron Taylor, managing director of Parklands Care Homes at the under construction care home in Milton of Leys. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A new £11 million care home in Inverness is nearing completion as it looks to address the lack of available beds.

Parklands Care Homes is building a new flagship home in the capital of the Highlands and is on track to open in late May.

Pittyvaich in Milton of Leys will combine “modern comfort with stunning surroundings” with 58 bedrooms.

Managing director Ron Taylor believes the project is vital to making sure “Inverness has the care it deserves”.

‘The only thing that should change is your postcode’

Mr Taylor is keen to use the first phase of the project to address care demand in the north of Scotland.

Parklands has 12 care homes across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

The firm said the Highlands has lost more than 200 beds in the last two years.

Mr Taylor said: “Every one of our Highland homes has a waiting list of 20 plus.

“The first phase of this project will help to address that and in the second phase we’ll add a later living village, with 11 bungalows.

The care home is scheduled to open its doors in May. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
An artist’s impression of the new 58-bedroom care home in Inverness. Image: Parklands Group

“It’s a critical time for the care sector. The National Insurance changes were a shock. The latest budget will cost us £960,000 annually, an extra £80,000 a month.”

Mr Taylor wants everyone to feel at home when they enter the Parklands Inverness care home.

The new care home, Pittyvaich, is named after a now-closed distillery in Dufftown which his grandfather opened.

He added: “When you come into a care home, the only thing that should change is your postcode.

“The sector and what it offers has changed so much in the past decade. You should be able to lead the life you want to live.”

Parklands Inverness care home

As well as its 58 en-suite rooms, the new care home will also feature a cafe, four dining quarters, quiet rooms, comfortable lounges and a salon.

Mr Taylor said: “This is the biggest project which we have ever done. We always felt Inverness needed another care home.

“We’re very fortunate to have a really strong brand reputation as well as our care.

“When I saw this site I thought it was amazing for a care home, the view is fantastic overlooking Inverness.

Ron Taylor inside the Milton of Leys care home. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“This has been a long time in the making. The first company which took on the project went into administration two years ago.

“We bought the site in 2017 so here we are, eight years later, we always knew it would happen but we had to make sure the stars aligned.

“Capstone took on the project towards the end of 2023 and now we’re looking forward to opening our doors in spring.”

Conversation