Peterhead Prison Museum locks up investment from English firm

Peterhead Prison Museum will see investment from an English heritage tourism expert which will “breathe new life” into the site.

Cove Attractions has a history in heritage tourism as well as “revitalising” historic sites, including Shrewsbury Prison and Shepton Mallet Prison.

It will also add support and expertise to the Aberdeenshire prison as it looks to grow visitor numbers.

The Shrewsbury firm said it will safeguard the future of the historic site through the new deal., which “heralds a new chapter” for the attraction.

Cove Attractions said it has become clear additional expertise and resources were needed to “take Peterhead Prison to the next level”.

‘Transformative’ partnership for prison

Founder of Cove Group, Joel Campbell, is keen to make sure the community sees the benefits of the partnership long-term.

The company sees hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.

It believes its expertise means it is “uniquely positioned to ensure Peterhead Prison Museum becomes a major cultural and tourism hub for Scotland’s north-east”.

Mr Campbell said: “This partnership is not just about preserving a site of historical significance.

“It’s about creating a sustainable future for Peterhead Prison Museum, one that benefits the local community.

“It supports tourism in the region and keeps the story of this remarkable place alive for generations to come.”

Local entrepreneur to support Peterhead Prison Museum partnership

As part of the strategic partnership, Peterhead Prison Museum chairman Conrad Ritchie will join the charitable board of Cove Group.

He will bring his “extensive experience in leadership, business development, and a deep understanding of the local community” to the table.

Mr Ritchie added: “The team at Peterhead Prison Museum have done a remarkable job since it opened in 2016 of preserving and sharing the history of this extraordinary site.

“We’re honoured and excited to have Cove Attractions bring their experience and expertise to this partnership.

“Together, we aim to continue our equal passion to position Peterhead Prison as a key attraction in Scotland’s tourism landscape.”

Cove Attractions said it has stepped in to provide essential support, “breathing new life” into the museum and its vision.

The firm will provide financial investment, operational expertise, and infrastructural support to Peterhead Prison Museum.

Plans are also under way to enhance visitor experiences with immersive exhibitions, improve accessibility and facilities.

Investment will ensure museum’s future, says tourism expert

VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy welcomed the investment.

He said: “Peterhead Prison Museum has established itself as a must-see attraction for visitors to the north-east.

“Every visitor attraction in the land needs to evolve to attract new and returning audiences.

“It is encouraging to see this exciting new chapter opening for the museum.”

VisitScotland regional director David Jackson added: “Investment like this will help ensure the museum’s long-term viability and sustainable growth.”