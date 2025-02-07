Aberdeen firm looks to tennis champion CEO to drive £100m growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen firm looks to tennis champion CEO to drive £100m growth

Chief executive Scott Martin says Aberdeen continues to be a city of opportunity as Glacier Energy works to harness the green energy transition.

By Liza Hamilton
Glacier Energy CEO Scott Martin.
Glacier Energy CEO Scott Martin. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeen-based Glacier Energy is setting ambitious goals to more than double its revenue to £100 million within the next three years.

Since its inception in 2011, Glacier Energy has evolved from its roots in oil and gas services to become a player in the UK’s energy transition.

Today, the company employs 340 people across various UK facilities in Aberdeen, Methil in Fife, Glasgow, Newcastle, Teesside, and Rotherham.

“We want to build up our three divisions—design and manufacturing, mechanical solutions, and inspection services—to achieve more scale and capability,” Scott says.

“We’re already on track to hit £50m in revenue this year, and we’re looking to grow from there.”

The company’s goal is not just national growth. Glacier Energy is expanding internationally, with a foothold in Kazakhstan and plans to launch a subsidiary in the US.

Glacier Energy is growing fast

“We’ve invested heavily in our corporate office in the West End of Aberdeen, expanding the team to support mergers, acquisitions, and strategic projects with more horsepower,” Scott adds.

Glacier Energy’s focus is on renewable energy solutions. The company is making significant strides in the hydrogen sector, aiming to be the UK’s first manufacturer of type four hydrogen storage vessels.

Scott Martin has been involved in energy services since 1998. Image: Glacier Energy

These lightweight, secure cylinders are crucial for safely transporting hydrogen across the country, particularly as the UK scales up its hydrogen production without extensive pipeline infrastructure.

“There is big potential here vis-à-vis the energy transition,” says Scott. “There’s a lot of activity around people producing hydrogen around the UK.”

In the offshore wind sector, Glacier Energy already conducts over £10m in annual business, mainly through inspecting foundations for offshore wind farms. Work is now underway to expand into the onshore wind sector too.

Commercialising cutting-edge technologies

Glacier Energy is also focused on energy storage, working with several university spinouts on cutting-edge technologies to help commercialize energy storage solutions.

Meanwhile, it is is ramping up its manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand as clients move to commercialize their storage technologies.

While Glacier Energy’s business is expanding rapidly, Scott’s drive to succeed isn’t just rooted in his professional experience.

As a serious tennis player, he brings the same competitive spirit to his role at the company.

Glacier Energy chief executive Scott Martin won the over-55s Men’s Singles at the Scottish Senior Open Championships in Glasgow last month.

Last month, he won in the Scottish Senior Open Championship in Glasgow, a testament to his dedication to graft both on and off the court.

“Tennis has been a big part of my life, I was a Scottish ranked junior between the ages of 10 and 18 and in the last four or five years I got back into it,” Scott explains.

“There are a lot of parallels between tennis and business—both require constant adaptation, learning from setbacks, and being prepared to take a step back before you can really spring forward.

“Every day you’re trying to get better, you’re looking at what’s working and what’s not working and you’re realising things don’t happen overnight.”

For Scott, the discipline he’s cultivated as a tennis player has helped him remain focused on his goals.

“Tennis is my big thing and it keeps me sane among all the hard work,” he says.

“Both are competitive, you’re trying to drive an organisation to have a competitive edge about it, you want the company to be the best.

“It’s enjoyable too, I have a good team around me, a lot of passionate people, and they see the potential.”

