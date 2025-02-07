Aberdeen firm looks to tennis champion CEO to drive £100m growth

Aberdeen-based Glacier Energy is setting ambitious goals to more than double its revenue to £100 million within the next three years.

Since its inception in 2011, Glacier Energy has evolved from its roots in oil and gas services to become a player in the UK’s energy transition.

Today, the company employs 340 people across various UK facilities in Aberdeen, Methil in Fife, Glasgow, Newcastle, Teesside, and Rotherham.

“We want to build up our three divisions—design and manufacturing, mechanical solutions, and inspection services—to achieve more scale and capability,” Scott says.

“We’re already on track to hit £50m in revenue this year, and we’re looking to grow from there.”

The company’s goal is not just national growth. Glacier Energy is expanding internationally, with a foothold in Kazakhstan and plans to launch a subsidiary in the US.

Glacier Energy is growing fast

“We’ve invested heavily in our corporate office in the West End of Aberdeen, expanding the team to support mergers, acquisitions, and strategic projects with more horsepower,” Scott adds.

Glacier Energy’s focus is on renewable energy solutions. The company is making significant strides in the hydrogen sector, aiming to be the UK’s first manufacturer of type four hydrogen storage vessels.

These lightweight, secure cylinders are crucial for safely transporting hydrogen across the country, particularly as the UK scales up its hydrogen production without extensive pipeline infrastructure.

“There is big potential here vis-à-vis the energy transition,” says Scott. “There’s a lot of activity around people producing hydrogen around the UK.”

In the offshore wind sector, Glacier Energy already conducts over £10m in annual business, mainly through inspecting foundations for offshore wind farms. Work is now underway to expand into the onshore wind sector too.

Commercialising cutting-edge technologies

Glacier Energy is also focused on energy storage, working with several university spinouts on cutting-edge technologies to help commercialize energy storage solutions.

Meanwhile, it is is ramping up its manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand as clients move to commercialize their storage technologies.

While Glacier Energy’s business is expanding rapidly, Scott’s drive to succeed isn’t just rooted in his professional experience.

As a serious tennis player, he brings the same competitive spirit to his role at the company.

Last month, he won in the Scottish Senior Open Championship in Glasgow, a testament to his dedication to graft both on and off the court.

“Tennis has been a big part of my life, I was a Scottish ranked junior between the ages of 10 and 18 and in the last four or five years I got back into it,” Scott explains.

“There are a lot of parallels between tennis and business—both require constant adaptation, learning from setbacks, and being prepared to take a step back before you can really spring forward.

“Every day you’re trying to get better, you’re looking at what’s working and what’s not working and you’re realising things don’t happen overnight.”

For Scott, the discipline he’s cultivated as a tennis player has helped him remain focused on his goals.

“Tennis is my big thing and it keeps me sane among all the hard work,” he says.

“Both are competitive, you’re trying to drive an organisation to have a competitive edge about it, you want the company to be the best.

“It’s enjoyable too, I have a good team around me, a lot of passionate people, and they see the potential.”