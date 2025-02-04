Inverness energy firm acquires second Aberdeen office for £750,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Inverness energy firm acquires second Aberdeen office for £750,000

The company launched a new service in October which would create at least 30 jobs.

By Alex Banks
The building has been rebranded as part of the acquisition. Image: Sure Public Relations
The building has been rebranded as part of the acquisition. Image: Sure Public Relations

An Inverness energy transition firm has secured its second Aberdeen office as part of an “ambitious” expansion programme.

Aurora Energy Services was set up in 2022 by Doug Duguid and Michael Buchan to help drive the energy transition and now employs more than 275 people.

The firm has invested £750,000 into its new Aberdeen property, Ury House in Howe Moss Crescent.

It has also renamed the building, which will be home to its recently launched integrated services division, Aurora House.

New building underlines commitments, says CEO

Aurora Energy Services chief executive Doug Duguid said the investment will help in developing the “fast expanding” business.

He said: “This significant investment in a second building in Aberdeen underlines our commitment to scale up our business and to be located close to key onshore and offshore customers.

“Aurora House has the capacity needed to accommodate our new integrated services offering.

Aurora CEO Doug Duguid.
Aurora chief executive Doug Duguid. Image: Aurora Energy Services

“Which is on a recruitment drive to attract seasoned professionals and young ambitious project specialists looking for the opportunity to develop a career with a fast expanding global business.”

The building has capacity for 80 people and will house its new division which was set up to provide engineering design, procurement, offshore and onshore installation as well as decommissioning activities for the oil and gas and renewables sectors.

New Aberdeen building for Aurora Energy Services

Aurora will keep its existing Aberdeen building, Dunnottar House, in nearby Howe Moss Drive.

The firm will also continue to house associate companies in the property, including energy equipment specialist RenQuip.

Recruitment agency, Recruitment Ventures, will also remain in the building.

Aurora is also part of the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport (ICFGF) consortium after joining last year.

Aurora Energy Services has invested £750,000 in a second Aberdeen office. Image: Sure Public Relations

The firm reported turnover of more than £16 million in 2023. The firm is aiming to create a £100m turnover business within five years.

Aurora is headquartered in Inverness, where the company’s £1.2m renewable energy training centre is located.

It also has bases in Wick, Caithness, and Huntly, Aberdeenshire, and has plans to increase its UK footprint.

The company’s global presence includes operations in North and South America as well as Australia.

Conversation