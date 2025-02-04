Inverness energy firm acquires second Aberdeen office for £750,000

An Inverness energy transition firm has secured its second Aberdeen office as part of an “ambitious” expansion programme.

Aurora Energy Services was set up in 2022 by Doug Duguid and Michael Buchan to help drive the energy transition and now employs more than 275 people.

The firm has invested £750,000 into its new Aberdeen property, Ury House in Howe Moss Crescent.

It has also renamed the building, which will be home to its recently launched integrated services division, Aurora House.

New building underlines commitments, says CEO

Aurora Energy Services chief executive Doug Duguid said the investment will help in developing the “fast expanding” business.

He said: “This significant investment in a second building in Aberdeen underlines our commitment to scale up our business and to be located close to key onshore and offshore customers.

“Aurora House has the capacity needed to accommodate our new integrated services offering.

“Which is on a recruitment drive to attract seasoned professionals and young ambitious project specialists looking for the opportunity to develop a career with a fast expanding global business.”

The building has capacity for 80 people and will house its new division which was set up to provide engineering design, procurement, offshore and onshore installation as well as decommissioning activities for the oil and gas and renewables sectors.

New Aberdeen building for Aurora Energy Services

Aurora will keep its existing Aberdeen building, Dunnottar House, in nearby Howe Moss Drive.

The firm will also continue to house associate companies in the property, including energy equipment specialist RenQuip.

Recruitment agency, Recruitment Ventures, will also remain in the building.

Aurora is also part of the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport (ICFGF) consortium after joining last year.

The firm reported turnover of more than £16 million in 2023. The firm is aiming to create a £100m turnover business within five years.

Aurora is headquartered in Inverness, where the company’s £1.2m renewable energy training centre is located.

It also has bases in Wick, Caithness, and Huntly, Aberdeenshire, and has plans to increase its UK footprint.

The company’s global presence includes operations in North and South America as well as Australia.