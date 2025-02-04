Why Six By Nico is reducing capacity at its Aberdeen restaurant

Six by Nico has announced plans to cut capacity at its Aberdeen restaurant as part of a “strategic review”.

The new operating model will see Six by Nico now offer four sittings instead of five at its Union Street venue.

Founder and chief executive Nico Simeone said the business was focusing on “fiscal stability”.

This will see the new business model reduce the overall capacity of their restaurants by 15%.

New dining experience for Aberdeen

Six by Nico, which opened its Granite City restaurant in April 2022, also plans to reduce the number of new restaurants opening around the UK by 50% this year to allow a focus on rolling out the new model of elevated dining experience.

Mr Simeone said reducing the number of sittings would ease pressure in the restaurant’s kitchen.

He said having five sittings across the chain was “labour intensive” and “stressful” for staff.

The founder said that after rapid growth it was time for Six By Nico to “take a beat”.

He said: “The last few years have been extremely exciting and dynamic for all of us at Six by Nico.

“Taking on our first debt after lockdown spurred us on to grow our brand – and our business – as we did our utmost to ensure fiscal stability.

“While this strategy proved highly successful, it has not been without its challenges.

“I am genuinely passionate about nurturing the next generation of talent within the industry, and feel really strongly that it’s the right time for us to take a beat on the growth front so we can concentrate on fulfilling this.

“Reducing the number of sittings gives us the breathing space to attract, retain and develop the top talent in the industry, and simultaneously double down on enriching the customer experience we’re already renowned for.”

‘Immersive experience’ for diners

Aberdeen’s Six by Nico restaurant recently launched its ‘Murder on the Midnight Express’ six-course tasting menu.

Described as the ultimate whodunnit, guests are transported back in time to the 1930s, where they will play the role of a detective, using a carefully curated set of clues, props and case files to solve the mystery, and unmask the elusive killer

Mr Simeone said: “We’ve always believed in exploring our creativity and exploiting the dynamic synergies between food and drink, video marketing and events, and this new pillar of immersion is no exception.

“It’s not just about food; it’s about enveloping our guests in an immersive experience, amplifying the exceptional dishes for which we’re already famed with a tantalising playful element.

“I’m very proud of the Six by Nico creative team who have stretched themselves into new territories, encompassing gaming and narrative design, to carve out a brand new niche in the market.”

‘Murder on the Midnight Express’ runs until March 9.