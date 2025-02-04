Why Six By Nico is reducing capacity at its Aberdeen restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Six By Nico is reducing capacity at its Aberdeen restaurant

The business, which operates in Union Street, says catering for five sittings a night has been "stressful" for staff.

By Kelly Wilson
Nico Simeone, founder and CEO of Six by Nico. Image: Bold St Media
Six by Nico has announced plans to cut capacity at its Aberdeen restaurant as part of a “strategic review”.

The new operating model will see Six by Nico now offer four sittings instead of five at its Union Street venue.

Founder and chief executive Nico Simeone said the business was focusing on “fiscal stability”.

This will see the new business model reduce the overall capacity of their restaurants by 15%.

New dining experience for Aberdeen

Six by Nico, which opened its Granite City restaurant in April 2022, also plans to reduce the number of new restaurants opening around the UK by 50% this year to allow a focus on rolling out the new model of elevated dining experience.

Mr Simeone said reducing the number of sittings would ease pressure in the restaurant’s kitchen.

He said having five sittings across the chain was “labour intensive” and “stressful” for staff.

The founder said that after rapid growth it was time for Six By Nico to “take a beat”.

He said: “The last few years have been extremely exciting and dynamic for all of us at Six by Nico.

Aberdeen's Six by Nico restaurant in Union Street is to make changes.
Aberdeen Six by Nico restaurant to make changes. Image: Bold St Media

“Taking on our first debt after lockdown spurred us on to grow our brand – and our business – as we did our utmost to ensure fiscal stability.

“While this strategy proved highly successful, it has not been without its challenges.

“I am genuinely passionate about nurturing the next generation of talent within the industry, and feel really strongly that it’s the right time for us to take a beat on the growth front so we can concentrate on fulfilling this.

“Reducing the number of sittings gives us the breathing space to attract, retain and develop the top talent in the industry, and simultaneously double down on enriching the customer experience we’re already renowned for.”

‘Immersive experience’ for diners

Aberdeen’s Six by Nico restaurant recently launched its ‘Murder on the Midnight Express’ six-course tasting menu.

Described as the ultimate whodunnit, guests are transported back in time to the 1930s, where they will play the role of a detective, using a carefully curated set of clues, props and case files to solve the mystery, and unmask the elusive killer

Mr Simeone said: “We’ve always believed in exploring our creativity and exploiting the dynamic synergies between food and drink, video marketing and events, and this new pillar of immersion is no exception.

Chicken liver parfait snack on the Six by Nico ‘Murder on the Midnight Express’ menu. Image: Kelly Wilson

“It’s not just about food; it’s about enveloping our guests in an immersive experience, amplifying the exceptional dishes for which we’re already famed with a tantalising playful element.

“I’m very proud of the Six by Nico creative team who have stretched themselves into new territories, encompassing gaming and narrative design, to carve out a brand new niche in the market.”

‘Murder on the Midnight Express’ runs until March 9.

Conversation