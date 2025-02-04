New owner for Aberdeen care home with 50 staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

New owner for Aberdeen care home with 50 staff

The home was surrounded with controversy two years ago when residents were left in the sun.

By Alex Banks
Renaissance Care has taken over its sixth Aberdeen care home. Image: Big Partnership.
An Aberdeen care home which took action after a “weak” Care Inspectorate report has been acquired.

Renaissance Care has completed the long-planned deal for Cranford House on Cranford Road.

It is the group’s ninth north and north-east home and joins another five other Aberdeen care homes which it operates.

Renaissance is at the helm of Cowdray Club, Jesmond, Persley Castle, Torry and Riverside in the Granite City.

The care group is a Scottish-based care provider specialising in residential, nursing, and dementia care.

The care home was subject to a “worrying” Care Inspectorate report in 2023, with family members calling out “unacceptable” behaviour.

However, its latest report in March 2024 showed the quality of staff and care had improved.

New Aberdeen home aligns with group’s mission

Renaissance managing director Louise Barnett believes the acquisition of the “high-quality” care home aligns with its mission.

Cranford House, previously operated by Larchwood Care, provides care for up to 38 residents. The care home is supported by a staff team of almost 50.

Ms Barnett said: “It is well-known that the exceptional team at Cranford House is what makes the resident wellbeing, care and experiences so exceptional.

Louise Barnett, managing director at Renaissance Care. Image: Renaissance Care

“Through the Renaissance acquisition, we look forward to being able to support them to continue to do that.

“This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to provide compassionate, person-centred care that enhances the quality of life for every resident.

“We look forward to working closely with the staff and residents to continue building on the home’s excellent reputation.”

The group said it will continue to expand its portfolio of quality care homes, despite the current “challenging and uncertain environment” for the social care sector.

Cranford House acquired by Renaissance Care

Renaissance said Cranford House has previously been recognised for its personalised approach to resident well-being as well as its strong connections to the local community.

It said it is committed to continuing and expanding upon the reputation as it retains all current staff members.

The care home was rated “weak” in 2023 when residents were left in the sun and waiting to be taken to the bathroom.

Cranford Care Home in Aberdeen.

Inspectors noted several positives, including the “homely environment” provided at the facility, however, there were also some areas of concern.

The care home was graded “weak” due to staff shortages and the high turnover of temporary staff.

However, last year it picked up a “good” rating, four on a scale of one to six, for both its staff quality and for how well it supports people’s wellbeings.

Renaissance will also provide management support and centralised services to the home, allowing for an increased focus on resident care.

The support will “enable Cranford House to continue to offer the high standards of care families and the local community have come to expect”.

Conversation