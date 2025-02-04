New owner for Aberdeen care home with 50 staff

An Aberdeen care home which took action after a “weak” Care Inspectorate report has been acquired.

Renaissance Care has completed the long-planned deal for Cranford House on Cranford Road.

It is the group’s ninth north and north-east home and joins another five other Aberdeen care homes which it operates.

Renaissance is at the helm of Cowdray Club, Jesmond, Persley Castle, Torry and Riverside in the Granite City.

The care group is a Scottish-based care provider specialising in residential, nursing, and dementia care.

The care home was subject to a “worrying” Care Inspectorate report in 2023, with family members calling out “unacceptable” behaviour.

However, its latest report in March 2024 showed the quality of staff and care had improved.

New Aberdeen home aligns with group’s mission

Renaissance managing director Louise Barnett believes the acquisition of the “high-quality” care home aligns with its mission.

Cranford House, previously operated by Larchwood Care, provides care for up to 38 residents. The care home is supported by a staff team of almost 50.

Ms Barnett said: “It is well-known that the exceptional team at Cranford House is what makes the resident wellbeing, care and experiences so exceptional.

“Through the Renaissance acquisition, we look forward to being able to support them to continue to do that.

“This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to provide compassionate, person-centred care that enhances the quality of life for every resident.

“We look forward to working closely with the staff and residents to continue building on the home’s excellent reputation.”

The group said it will continue to expand its portfolio of quality care homes, despite the current “challenging and uncertain environment” for the social care sector.

Renaissance said Cranford House has previously been recognised for its personalised approach to resident well-being as well as its strong connections to the local community.

It said it is committed to continuing and expanding upon the reputation as it retains all current staff members.

The care home was rated “weak” in 2023 when residents were left in the sun and waiting to be taken to the bathroom.

Inspectors noted several positives, including the “homely environment” provided at the facility, however, there were also some areas of concern.

The care home was graded “weak” due to staff shortages and the high turnover of temporary staff.

However, last year it picked up a “good” rating, four on a scale of one to six, for both its staff quality and for how well it supports people’s wellbeings.

Renaissance will also provide management support and centralised services to the home, allowing for an increased focus on resident care.

The support will “enable Cranford House to continue to offer the high standards of care families and the local community have come to expect”.