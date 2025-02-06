More St Giles businesses have been convinced to try to stay in Elgin after outpouring of public support

Public support has convinced more St Giles businesses to look for new homes so they can remain in Elgin.

Last month, the closure of St Giles Shopping Centre rocked the town centre.

Now it is understood that 11 of the businesses made homeless by the closure are hoping to stay in Elgin.

Senior councillor Marc Macrae believes rallying locals have encouraged more businesses to try to stay in Elgin.

Bakers Ashers are set to open a new location on Elgin’s High Street.

Meanwhile, EE have already been operating a store from a truck on the Plainstones as they hunt for a new permanent Elgin home.

Marc said: “I think definitely the reaction and public support has led to more businesses looking to stay in Elgin.

“Argos was originally just closing but now they are looking to try and move back into somewhere else in Elgin.

“It shows the level of demand from customers.”

He added: “It is good to see EE immediately have confidence in Elgin by setting up a mobile unit.

“And I’m pleased to see Ashers set to move into a space across the road from Wetherspoon.

“It shows commitment to customers and staff.

“It’s good to see them continue to provide the service they have done to Elgin for years.”

Other former tenants, from Subway to WH Smith, have given us clues as to what the next move might be – and many are making positive noises.

Funding to help St Giles businesses

This week, Moray Council have confirmed that £250,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund has been allocated for a grant scheme to assist businesses directly affected by the St Giles Centre closure.

This fund aims to encourage them to stay in Elgin town centre, with grants available to help with relocation, refurbishment, and operational costs.

Mr Macrae says funding applications will assessed “on a case by case basis”.

Meanwhile, Elgin councillor Jérémie Fernandes welcomed the funding.

He said: “It’s great to see this funding being redirected to support local businesses that want to remain in Elgin.

“This funding is an important step, but we need to ensure businesses know about it and get the help they need to secure their future.”

