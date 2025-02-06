More St Giles businesses have been convinced to try to stay in Elgin after outpouring of public support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

More St Giles businesses have been convinced to try to stay in Elgin after outpouring of public support

It is understood that 11 businesses made homeless by the St Giles Centre closure are now hoping to stay in Elgin.

Councillor Marc Macrae believes public support has helped convince more shops made homeless by the St Giles centre to try to stay in Elgin. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Councillor Marc Macrae believes public support has helped convince more shops made homeless by the St Giles centre to try to stay in Elgin. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Public support has convinced more St Giles businesses to look for new homes so they can remain in Elgin.

Last month, the closure of St Giles Shopping Centre rocked the town centre.

Now it is understood that 11 of the businesses made homeless by the closure are hoping to stay in Elgin.

Inside St Giles Centre.
St Giles Centre on the final day. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Senior councillor Marc Macrae believes rallying locals have encouraged more businesses to try to stay in Elgin.

Bakers Ashers are set to open a new location on Elgin’s High Street.

Meanwhile, EE have already been operating a store from a truck on the Plainstones as they hunt for a new permanent Elgin home.

Ashers sign on shop.
Ashers will keep two stores in Elgin following the St Giles Centre closure. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Marc said: “I think definitely the reaction and public support has led to more businesses looking to stay in Elgin.

“Argos was originally just closing but now they are looking to try and move back into somewhere else in Elgin.

“It shows the level of demand from customers.”

Shopper outside Argos in St Giles Centre.
It is understood Argos is hunting for a new Elgin store. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He added: “It is good to see EE immediately have confidence in Elgin by setting up a mobile unit.

“And I’m pleased to see Ashers set to move into a space across the road from Wetherspoon.

“It shows commitment to customers and staff.

“It’s good to see them continue to provide the service they have done to Elgin for years.”

Elgin from the sky. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Other former tenants, from Subway to WH Smith, have given us clues as to what the next move might be – and many are making positive noises.

Funding to help St Giles businesses

Security Officer Jordan Murphy closes the front gates to the St Giles Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

This week, Moray Council have confirmed that £250,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund has been allocated for a grant scheme to assist businesses directly affected by the St Giles Centre closure.

This fund aims to encourage them to stay in Elgin town centre, with grants available to help with relocation, refurbishment, and operational costs.

Mr Macrae says funding applications will assessed “on a case by case basis”.

Elgin North councillor Jérémie Fernandes.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Elgin councillor Jérémie Fernandes welcomed the funding.

He said: “It’s great to see this funding being redirected to support local businesses that want to remain in Elgin.

“This funding is an important step, but we need to ensure businesses know about it and get the help they need to secure their future.”

Read more St Giles stories:

Conversation