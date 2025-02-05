Luxury cruise ships to dock in Aberdeen for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Luxury cruise ships to dock in Aberdeen for the first time

One of the ships, which was built last year at a cost of £340m, can carry 1,000 passengers.

By Liza Hamilton
Favolosa returns to Aberdeen in 2025. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson. Picture shows; Costa Favolosa . Aberdeen. Supplied by Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson Date; 26/07/2024
Favolosa returns to Aberdeen in 2025. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson. Picture shows; Costa Favolosa . Aberdeen. Supplied by Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson Date; 26/07/2024

Two luxury cruise ships will visit Aberdeen for the first time this year as part of a record-breaking cruise season.

The £340 million Viking Vela and £322m Fred Olsen Borealis will dock in South Harbour for the first time.

The Port of Aberdeen is set for its busiest cruise season yet, with calls up by nearly 30%.

The Granite City will see 63 cruise visits between April and September, bringing around 40,000 visitors.

That’s on top of the 400,000 visitors expected for the Tall Ships Races event in July, as it returns to the city after nearly 30 years.

Aberdeen ‘has so much to offer’

The Viking Vela, owned by Viking Cruises, was built last year at a cost of £340m, it can carry up to 1,000 passengers and has 14 decks.

Wendy Atkin-Smith, managing director of Viking UK, said: “As Scotland’s third-largest city, it has so much to offer, especially with its strong coastal culture and rich history,” she said.

“Our culturally curious guests will enjoy learning about the city’s maritime heritage and its interesting architecture – as well as experiencing the local art scene and exploring many of the historic sites nearby when they visit.

“The Viking Vela, our newest ocean ship which launched in early December 2024, will be the first ship in our fleet to visit Aberdeen and we know she will receive a very warm welcome.”

The Fred Olsen Borealis cruise ship, which is 238-meters long and carries over 1,300 passengers, was built in 2020.

Aberdeen’s reputation as premier destination

Port of Aberdeen chief executive Bob Sanguinetti said 2025 was shaping up to be record-breaking year for bookings.

“The diverse line-up of visiting vessels sets the stage for continued growth in the years ahead,” he said.

“With impressive ships scheduled to make multiple calls, including maiden visits from Viking and Fred Olsen, Aberdeen is further solidifying its reputation as a premier destination in the global cruise market.”

The long-awaited  Tall Ships Race also returns to Aberdeen in July for the first time in over 30 years. Image: AJL

Return of giant cruise ships

Costa Cruises and AIDA will return to the city, including maiden calls from sister vessels, AIDAbella and AIDAluna, both 252-metres long, and bringing in over 4,000 guests and crew between them.

The hulking Costa Favolosa, the largest vessel to ever visit Aberdeen, will also return to the port’s South Harbour.

Costa Favolosa in Aberdeen’s South Harbour. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy said “authentic, people-led” experiences across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are attracting the attention of cruise lines.

“As a result, they are placing the region on their itineraries in 2025/26,” he said.

“Once again, our volunteers will be back on the quayside, providing the all-important warm north-east welcome, enhancing the experience for arriving visitors.”

Conversation