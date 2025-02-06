Huntly garage to go under the hammer for £175,000

A Huntly garage and showroom will go under the hammer later this month with a guide price of £175,000.

Huntly Motors can be found amongst the highlights of the north-east commercial property listings.

Meanwhile an Aberdeen guest house and retail unit are also up for sale.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting properties listed for sale or rent.

Huntly Motors, Huntly

This week we start in Huntly, where a garage and showroom will go under the hammer latest this month.

Huntly Motors will be sold as part of an online auction on Tuesday February 18, with a guide price of £175,000.

Shepherd is in charge of the auctioning of the garage, which can be found within the town of Huntly.

Shepherd associate James Morrison said: “Occupying a prominent roadside location with close proximity to the A96, and suitable for alternative uses subject to planning, we anticipate much interest in this rarely available opportunity to acquire a car showroom in this area.”

Owners of the garage shut its doors after 47 years at the helm in September.

The 7,600 sq ft property comprises a car sales premises including a main building with two smaller lean-to additions and ancillary car parking.

There are also two offices and two sets of toilets as well as access to a waiting area together with reception and smaller office.

The Father’s House, Aberdeen

Next, to Aberdeen where a former guest house, cafe and events space is on the market for £700,000.

The Father’s House on Caroline Place is being marketed by Christie and Co.

It has a function hall on the first floor which can host weddings, parties and conferences for up to 300 guests.

It also features 17 en-suite bedrooms, a cafe and hub as well as a private car park.

Christie and Co said: “This unique property currently previously traded as a B&B, café and events space, as well as renting office space to local businesses.

“Our clients have owned the business for 16 years and are now looking to genuinely retire.

“Which presents an excellent opportunity for an ingoing operator or developer.”

Currently vacant, when last opened the pricing for rooms was averaging between £50 and £65 per night.

Investment opportunity, Aberdeen

Last but not least, an Aberdeen investment opportunity on Great Northern Road is available for £65,000.

The property is currently rented by Coral for £8,629 a year with a lease until 2027.

Prime Property Auctions, which is in charge of the listing, said: “This is a large premises in a fantastic location.

“We are excited to present this large, tenanted commercial premises located in one of the busiest roads in Aberdeen.

“For the guide price, this would generate a fantastic gross annual yield of 12.33%.

“The property is sure to appeal to an investor looking for an attractive, cash flowing investment opportunity located in a sought after location of Aberdeen.”