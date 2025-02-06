Huntly garage to go under the hammer for £175,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huntly garage to go under the hammer for £175,000

Elsewhere in Aberdeen, a betting shop and guest house are also amongst the highlights.

By Alex Banks
A Huntly garage will go under the hammer this month. Image: Shepherd
A Huntly garage and showroom will go under the hammer later this month with a guide price of £175,000.

Huntly Motors can be found amongst the highlights of the north-east commercial property listings.

Meanwhile an Aberdeen guest house and retail unit are also up for sale.

Huntly Motors, Huntly

This week we start in Huntly, where a garage and showroom will go under the hammer latest this month.

Huntly Motors will be sold as part of an online auction on Tuesday February 18, with a guide price of £175,000.

Shepherd is in charge of the auctioning of the garage, which can be found within the town of Huntly.

Shepherd associate James Morrison said: “Occupying a prominent roadside location with close proximity to the A96, and suitable for alternative uses subject to planning, we anticipate much interest in this rarely available opportunity to acquire a car showroom in this area.”

Huntly Motors in Aberdeenshire is for sale. Image: Shepherd

Owners of the garage shut its doors after 47 years at the helm in September.

The 7,600 sq ft property comprises a car sales premises including a main building with two smaller lean-to additions and ancillary car parking.

There are also two offices and two sets of toilets as well as access to a waiting area together with reception and smaller office.

The Father’s House, Aberdeen

Next, to Aberdeen where a former guest house, cafe and events space is on the market for £700,000.

The Father’s House on Caroline Place is being marketed by Christie and Co.

It has a function hall on the first floor which can host weddings, parties and conferences for up to 300 guests.

It also features 17 en-suite bedrooms, a cafe and hub as well as a private car park.

The guest house, function hall and cafe is on the market. Image: Christie and Co

Christie and Co said: “This unique property currently previously traded as a B&B, café and events space, as well as renting office space to local businesses.

“Our clients have owned the business for 16 years and are now looking to genuinely retire.

“Which presents an excellent opportunity for an ingoing operator or developer.”

Currently vacant, when last opened the pricing for rooms was averaging between £50 and £65 per night.

Investment opportunity, Aberdeen

Last but not least, an Aberdeen investment opportunity on Great Northern Road is available for £65,000.

The property is currently rented by Coral for £8,629 a year with a lease until 2027.

Prime Property Auctions, which is in charge of the listing, said: “This is a large premises in a fantastic location.

An Aberdeen investment opportunity on Great Northern Road has presented itself on the market. Image: Prime Property Auctions

“We are excited to present this large, tenanted commercial premises located in one of the busiest roads in Aberdeen.

“For the guide price, this would generate a fantastic gross annual yield of 12.33%.

“The property is sure to appeal to an investor looking for an attractive, cash flowing investment opportunity located in a sought after location of Aberdeen.”

Conversation