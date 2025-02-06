Recruitment firm opens first office in Aberdeen creating up to 10 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Recruitment firm opens first office in Aberdeen creating up to 10 jobs

MRG described the city as a "hub for global energy operations" and "crucial" for its growth plans.

By Kelly Wilson
Iain McBride & Tracy McGrath, co-founders of MRG. Image: Agility PR
Iain McBride & Tracy McGrath, co-founders of MRG. Image: Agility PR

Recruitment firm Mac Recruit Group (MRG) is to open its first office in Aberdeen, creating up to 10 jobs.

Co-founder Tracy McGrath described the city as a “global hub for energy operations” and said the expansion was a “significant milestone”.

MRG, a recruitment specialist in oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, has invested a six-figure sum in the new premises within Marischal Square in the city centre.

Originally planned for 2022, the Aberdeen office opening experienced “unforeseen delays” due to a previous lease falling through.

Ambition to open in Aberdeen

MRG said the new location will allow it to better serve its growing client base in the region and further solidify its presence in the global energy market.

Tracy, who founded the business with Iain MacBride, said: “It has always been an ambition of ours to have a presence in Aberdeen.

“Although much of our business is international, we are committed to reinvesting in Scotland.

“Aberdeen, being a hub for global energy operations, is crucial to our continued growth and allows us to better support both clients and candidates in this vital sector.”

MRG was formed in 2018, after 20 years combined experience within the recruitment industry, Tracy and Iain decided to form their own recruitment business.

Aberdeen to play key role

With its headquarters in Glasgow, 2024 saw MRG double its team size from eight to 16 members, while revenue surged by 580%.

Iain said: “We are particularly excited to further expand our work within the renewables sector.

“The Aberdeen office will play a key role in connecting talent with opportunities in this rapidly growing market, both in the UK and internationally.”

Recruitment for the Aberdeen office has begun with MRG looking to open next month.

The company has secured multiple accolades, including being named one of Scotland’s fastest-growing businesses and one of the Top 20 Fastest Growing People Services Firms in the UK.

MRG was also listed in the prestigious Financial Times 1000, recognised as the fastest-growing recruitment firm on the list.

Conversation