Recruitment firm opens first office in Aberdeen creating up to 10 jobs

Recruitment firm Mac Recruit Group (MRG) is to open its first office in Aberdeen, creating up to 10 jobs.

Co-founder Tracy McGrath described the city as a “global hub for energy operations” and said the expansion was a “significant milestone”.

MRG, a recruitment specialist in oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, has invested a six-figure sum in the new premises within Marischal Square in the city centre.

Originally planned for 2022, the Aberdeen office opening experienced “unforeseen delays” due to a previous lease falling through.

Ambition to open in Aberdeen

MRG said the new location will allow it to better serve its growing client base in the region and further solidify its presence in the global energy market.

Tracy, who founded the business with Iain MacBride, said: “It has always been an ambition of ours to have a presence in Aberdeen.

“Although much of our business is international, we are committed to reinvesting in Scotland.

“Aberdeen, being a hub for global energy operations, is crucial to our continued growth and allows us to better support both clients and candidates in this vital sector.”

MRG was formed in 2018, after 20 years combined experience within the recruitment industry, Tracy and Iain decided to form their own recruitment business.

Aberdeen to play key role

With its headquarters in Glasgow, 2024 saw MRG double its team size from eight to 16 members, while revenue surged by 580%.

Iain said: “We are particularly excited to further expand our work within the renewables sector.

“The Aberdeen office will play a key role in connecting talent with opportunities in this rapidly growing market, both in the UK and internationally.”

Recruitment for the Aberdeen office has begun with MRG looking to open next month.

The company has secured multiple accolades, including being named one of Scotland’s fastest-growing businesses and one of the Top 20 Fastest Growing People Services Firms in the UK.

MRG was also listed in the prestigious Financial Times 1000, recognised as the fastest-growing recruitment firm on the list.