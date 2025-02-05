Shortbread maker Dean’s of Huntly acquires rival firm to boost turnover to £20 million

Aberdeenshire shortbread manufacturer Dean’s of Huntly has acquired a rival firm in order to build on growth.

It has added fellow shortbread company Duncan’s of Deeside to its operations.

Dean’s of Huntly said the deal will enhance its market share in the premium shortbread sector.

It will also leverage the combined expertise and synergies, with Duncan’s of Deeside managing director Paul Duncan staying on as part of the merger.

Meanwhile his parents and founders Len and Dawn Duncan have retired.

The deal means Dean’s takes its workforce to 180 staff. The company said it will also take turnover to £20 million in the next financial year.

Shortbread acquisition

Dean’s of Huntly managing director Bill Dean is looking to build on an already “successful journey” for both family-run firms.

Dean’s was founded in 1975, when Helen Dean started baking shortbread in her kitchen in Huntly to raise funds for the Huntly Pipe Band.

Bill said: “The acquisition of Duncan’s of Deeside enables us to build on our recent successful organic growth by acquiring a well-established, high-quality business in the shortbread market.

“We are excited to build on the successful journey begun by the Duncan family and their team.”

Meanwhile, Duncan’s of Deeside was established in 1987 and is now into its third generation.

Managing director Paul said: “We are very excited to work with the Dean’s of Huntly team to deliver the next exciting phase of growth for the combined businesses.”

Dean’s of Huntly acquisition

A consultation period is currently under way with around 40 production staff at Duncan’s existing bakery in Laurencekirk to see whether they will relocate.

There is 65 miles between the two manufacturer’s headquarters and shifts are expected to be phased out at Laurencekirk Business Park over the next six months.

Production will then begin inside a new 10,000 sq ft hall at Dean’s Depot Road site.

The new warehouse will bring Dean’s total floor space in the Aberdeenshire town to around 45,000 sq ft.

Duncan’s of Deeside Duncan’s supplies a range of flavours of handcrafted shortbread to UK retailers.

Dean’s operates four days a week and said with further recruitment it would have capacity to add £10m turnover.