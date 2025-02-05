Shortbread maker Dean’s of Huntly acquires rival firm to boost turnover to £20 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shortbread maker Dean’s of Huntly acquires rival firm to boost turnover to £20 million

The deal will also take its staff numbers to 180 as it looks to move all operations to the Aberdeenshire town.

By Alex Banks
Bill Dean, managing director of Dean's of Huntly. Image: Kami Thomson
Aberdeenshire shortbread manufacturer Dean’s of Huntly has acquired a rival firm in order to build on growth.

It has added fellow shortbread company Duncan’s of Deeside to its operations.

Dean’s of Huntly said the deal will enhance its market share in the premium shortbread sector.

It will also leverage the combined expertise and synergies, with Duncan’s of Deeside managing director Paul Duncan staying on as part of the merger.

Meanwhile his parents and founders Len and Dawn Duncan have retired.

The deal means Dean’s takes its workforce to 180 staff. The company said it will also take turnover to £20 million in the next financial year.

Shortbread acquisition

Dean’s of Huntly managing director Bill Dean is looking to build on an already “successful journey” for both family-run firms.

Dean’s was founded in 1975, when Helen Dean started baking shortbread in her kitchen in Huntly to raise funds for the Huntly Pipe Band.

Bill said: “The acquisition of Duncan’s of Deeside enables us to build on our recent successful organic growth by acquiring a well-established, high-quality business in the shortbread market.

Bill Dean, of Dean’s of Huntly

“We are excited to build on the successful journey begun by the Duncan family and their team.”

Meanwhile, Duncan’s of Deeside was established in 1987 and is now into its third generation.

Managing director Paul said: “We are very excited to work with the Dean’s of Huntly team to deliver the next exciting phase of growth for the combined businesses.”

Dean’s of Huntly acquisition

A consultation period is currently under way with around 40 production staff at Duncan’s existing bakery in Laurencekirk to see whether they will relocate.

There is 65 miles between the two manufacturer’s headquarters and shifts are expected to be phased out at Laurencekirk Business Park over the next six months.

Production will then begin inside a new 10,000 sq ft hall at Dean’s Depot Road site.

The shortbread maker is looking to add to its market share value. Image: Dean’s of Huntly

The new warehouse will bring Dean’s total floor space in the Aberdeenshire town to around 45,000 sq ft.

Duncan’s of Deeside Duncan’s supplies a range of flavours of handcrafted shortbread to UK retailers.

Dean’s operates four days a week and said with further recruitment it would have capacity to add £10m turnover.

