Former head teacher on winning £2.8m contracts with Aberdeenshire tech start-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Former head teacher on winning £2.8m contracts with Aberdeenshire tech start-up

Andy Ridgway is supplying more than 68,500 students - but admitted his frustrations about the market at home.

By Alex Banks
Andy Ridgway, founder of the Aberdeenshire AI company. Image: Hot Tin Roof
Andy Ridgway, founder of the Aberdeenshire AI company. Image: Hot Tin Roof

A former head teacher behind an Aberdeenshire company teaching 68,500 children maths around the world has won contracts worth £2.8 million.

Andy Ridgway is the founder of Laurencekirk firm Everybody Counts, which delivers “high quality” education for a fraction of traditional costs.

The former Isle of Bute head teacher left to work in Malaysia as an educational advisor, when he spotted a gap in the market.

Now, his software, which uses artificial intelligence, is supplied to students across 10 countries including Thailand and Cambodia and USA.

Andy revealed how the firm plans to reach turnover of £22m within the next five years.

‘It was never about the money’

Andy said the idea was first born out of his time as a head teacher, where he struggled to afford high-quality maths tools for his pupils.

He believes his platform’s adaptive technology and market-specific pricing models make it more viable for rural Scottish schools.

Andy said: “When I left Scotland I went to work in Malaysia and was asked advice on improving the education.

“I spoke with five CEOs of maths companies and realised there was a real gap in the market – on volume alone.

Everybody Counts has supplied its program to more than 68,500 students. Image: Hot Tin Roof

“The area we were looking at was 8,500 primary schools and millions of children.

“I set up the business and we were charging $2 in Cambodia. It helped us raise £2.5m onto the valuation of the company.”

Andy said his time as an entrepreneur so far is “night and day” from life while a head teacher.

He added: “It’s an entirely different level of responsibility. I have to find the money and the salaries to continue.

“Life was much easier as a head teacher and I was on a bigger salary than I give myself now.

“I’m not in it for the money, it’s pure resilience to keep going until we succeed.”

Will we see Everybody Counts in Aberdeenshire?

Andy admitted despite the recent success of his Aberdeenshire company Everybody Counts, he has struggled with the lack of uptake across Scotland.

Recent data shows only 40.1% of Scottish fourth-year pupils passed National 5 mathematics in 2024.

Education experts described the nation’s STEM pass rates as “very worrying”.

Andy said: “I’m frustrated from the take off in Scotland, we absolutely want into the market.

“I’ve raised £15m from around the world and not one pence has come from here.

“With a failing education system, certainly the maths figures speak for themselves.

“It needs to improve and we feel we can help, we can support the teachers.

“We’re a north-east Aberdeenshire company, but we aren’t in one Scottish school.”

Rapid expansion in future

However, Andy is feeling good about what the future holds, with “rapid expansion” expected.

The Laurencekirk firm has already beat its year one targets.

He said: “We’re looking at a big jump in revenue, taking us to £1.2m before April and then in the next 12 months up to £6.5m.

“Then doubling it again, before up to £22m. It’s a scalable product which is sold at the click of a button.”

The platform features dyslexia-friendly fonts and specialised backgrounds for students with dyscalculia.

It also incorporates offline capabilities crucial for areas with limited internet connectivity.

Conversation