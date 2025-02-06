Dog Falls: Inverness tap room gets the go ahead as concerns cast aside by councillors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dog Falls: Inverness tap room gets the go ahead as concerns cast aside by councillors

The newly-granted Inverness tap room is good news for fans of local brewers Dog Falls.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Bob and Louise Masson of Dog Falls Brewing Co. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Concerns over a city centre tap room plan in Inverness have been cast aside by councillors.

Planning permission for the vacant unit on Queensgate has now been granted.

Local beer-brewing couple Bob and Louise Masson first submitted plans back in July for a new city centre taproom.

In the plans, they said the incoming pub is a “unique addition to the thriving hospitality sector” of Inverness’s centre.

However, local residents above the planned drinking establishment raised concerns of “alcohol-fuelled vandalism” in the area.

A sneak peek the new Dog Falls taproom could look like. Supplied by SRsigns.

What are Dog Falls bringing to Inverness city centre?

Their idea is to breathe fresh life into the ex-Semichem store on Queensgate.

Brewing tanks will front a new 100-capacity taproom, providing a showcase for Dog Falls’ Inverness-based brewery.

Beer fans will have a chance to taste Dog Falls’ own selection of beers “fresh” from the tap along with other options from selected breweries.

This will be offered alongside a limited tasting-board style food menu to complement the drinks.

Dog Falls Brewing Co’s Lotland Place brewery, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

What concerns did residents have?

A number of residents from the Queensgate flats banded together in objecting to the newly-granted proposals.

They took issue with the planned taproom and warned of the potential for late-night noise and “alcohol-fuelled vandalism”.

The applicants had stated the intention of the business was not become a late-night staple.

Their hopes for the new taproom are: “a setting where locals and visitors alike can talk, laugh, and interact with each other rather than being distracted by loud music or entertainment”.

This was reiterated by many supporters of the application, who said Inverness was in “desperate need” of a new bar for socialising and show off local products.

Dog Falls brewery selection as they seek to open a new Inverness taproom. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

What did councillors have to say?

Councillors were quick to offer their support for the application.

Inverness Central Councillor Michael Gregson said he was “pleased to see the unit coming into use”.

“This appears to be a strong application,” he added.

The application will now pass back to council officers who must approve the changes to the listed building, before final consent can be granted.

