Dog Falls: Inverness tap room gets the go ahead as concerns cast aside by councillors

Concerns over a city centre tap room plan in Inverness have been cast aside by councillors.

Planning permission for the vacant unit on Queensgate has now been granted.

Local beer-brewing couple Bob and Louise Masson first submitted plans back in July for a new city centre taproom.

In the plans, they said the incoming pub is a “unique addition to the thriving hospitality sector” of Inverness’s centre.

However, local residents above the planned drinking establishment raised concerns of “alcohol-fuelled vandalism” in the area.

What are Dog Falls bringing to Inverness city centre?

Their idea is to breathe fresh life into the ex-Semichem store on Queensgate.

Brewing tanks will front a new 100-capacity taproom, providing a showcase for Dog Falls’ Inverness-based brewery.

Beer fans will have a chance to taste Dog Falls’ own selection of beers “fresh” from the tap along with other options from selected breweries.

This will be offered alongside a limited tasting-board style food menu to complement the drinks.

What concerns did residents have?

A number of residents from the Queensgate flats banded together in objecting to the newly-granted proposals.

They took issue with the planned taproom and warned of the potential for late-night noise and “alcohol-fuelled vandalism”.

The applicants had stated the intention of the business was not become a late-night staple.

Their hopes for the new taproom are: “a setting where locals and visitors alike can talk, laugh, and interact with each other rather than being distracted by loud music or entertainment”.

This was reiterated by many supporters of the application, who said Inverness was in “desperate need” of a new bar for socialising and show off local products.

What did councillors have to say?

Councillors were quick to offer their support for the application.

Inverness Central Councillor Michael Gregson said he was “pleased to see the unit coming into use”.

“This appears to be a strong application,” he added.

The application will now pass back to council officers who must approve the changes to the listed building, before final consent can be granted.

