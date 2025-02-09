Ex-Aberdeenshire soldier on using ‘near death’ experience to inspire others

When an Aberdeenshire army veteran who had battled through undiagnosed diabetes was encouraged to share his story, it led to his business idea.

Invictus Games 2023 gold medallist David Jarvis set up Speaking SBC in 2024 after several charity talks and school visits.

His Peterhead business aims to help others overcome challenges through inspiration, motivation, and adaptation.

He tells us about ignoring health advice and how it took a “significant life-threatening” event for him to accept “the challenges life can throw at us” and take action.

How and why did you start in business?

After two decades in the British Army, many significant life-changing events and participation in international sporting competitions, I was encouraged to share my story to inspire others.

How did you get to where you are today?

After several charity talks and school visits sharing my story, it was recommended I go into motivational speaking.

This led to the creation of Speaking SBC, a business focussed on motivating others to achieve their goals, through a variety of speaking and coaching services.

Who helped you?

I’ve received incredible support from my family, Business Gateway Aberdeen City and shire, Enterprising Aberdeenshire and the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

This comes from the slogan for the Invictus Games and is “I am the master of my fate”.

This tells me that I cannot let circumstances define and must take action in order to determine my own outcomes.

What is your biggest mistake?

Taking too long to embrace change and the need for transformation.

It took a significant life-threatening event for me to accept the challenges life can throw at us and take action.

What is your greatest achievement?

Facing a near-death illness and receiving a life-changing diagnosis, I went against advice from my medical team and the Team UK management to represent the UK in the Invictus Games 2023.

I competed in and won a gold medal in the men’s cycling time trial event, becoming the fastest cyclist across all categories.

This win allowed me to gain the recognition which has led to me being able to share my story with a variety of groups.

Whilst I’m grateful to have received a range of recognition, awards and commendations, I do believe my greatest achievements are still to come.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

We are still a new company so have no basis for comparisons yet, on rising costs from a business point of view.

From a personal view, I make sure I’m looking at my finances every day to ensure I’m managing my money suitably.

Whilst I’m a big fan of a deal, I consider myself an advocate for supporting local business and these will be my go-to in the first instance.

One of the most impactful lessons I taught myself, after my time in the British Army, is financial literacy.

I believe this is a topic that deserves support from the Government to allow the next generation to develop the skills needed to successfully manage finances in the future.

If more people understand how to manage their finances effectively, I believe this could have a significant impact on the economy.

What do you still hope to achieve?

The aim of Speaking SBC is to help others overcome challenges through inspiration, motivation, and adaptation.

The hope is that we can continue to inspire others whilst making the business a success, as this will allow me to spend more time with my family.