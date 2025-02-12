Aberdeen property prices and sales fall amid market slowdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Aberdeen property prices and sales fall amid market slowdown

Latest figures have shown the average price of a detached home in the city has dropped by nearly £2,000.

By Kelly Wilson
House prices in Aberdeen dropped within the past three months.
Aberdeen property prices have continued to fall with a slump in sales also reported.

The latest figures from Aberdeen Solicitors Property Centre (ASPC) show property prices in the city were down 1.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to the previous three months.

The shift in value has seen the average sale of detached homes in Aberdeen fall to £318,799.

Looking over a longer period, the average house price is down 3.3% compared to a year ago.

However, despite this ASPC chairman John Macrae said the “picture was far from bleak” despite “disappointing price information”.

Drop in ASPC property sales

In the fourth quarter, 1,393 residential transactions took place – a decrease of 8.2% compared to Q3. However, it was a 40.3% rise compared to the same period last year.

Mr MacRae said: “Thankfully, the picture is far from bleak. The reason for my saying that is that sales in 2024 exceeded 2023, in number, and so did insertions.

“Our local market was busier.

“I did say, last year, that I would rather see activity increasing than prices rising, and I still cling to that opinion.

John MacRae.
John MacRae, ASPC chairman

“For the moment, it seems that people are selling, people are buying, and mostly at
reasonable prices, viewed from each side of the transaction.”

The price of a typical flat in Aberdeen decreased from £123,329 to £119,886 between the third and fourth quarters of 2024. Semi-detached properties in the city also decreased from £187,667 to £184,413.

How did surrounding areas perform?

  • Inverurie saw the average price of a detached home decrease from £327,242 to £315,461 and semi-detached properties fell from £185,898 to £181,676. Flats decreased from £129,547 to £125,556.
  • Prices in Stonehaven had a mixed bag, with the average detached property decreasing from £325,005 to £320,57. Semi-detached properties fell from £180,592 to £175,944 and flats increased from £132,368 to £135,289.
  • Figures in Ellon show the detached market decreasing from £274,687 to £267,979 and semi-detached fell from £165,108 to £162,539 and flats a slight decrease from £103,733 to £102,306.
  • Properties classed as countryside all showed decreases. The average price for flats went from £111,950 to £106,221 semi-detached homes £184,425 to £178,967 and detached houses £349,518 to £338,643.

Mr MacRae added: “Some reinforcement of my view that things are not too bad can be gained from our figures for the first three weeks of January.

Inverurie’s North Street housing development. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“The early part of each year can be slow to start, particularly if weather conditions are adverse.

“I am able to report that despite the recent snowy weather, our early weeks have seen good levels of insertions, matched by similar levels of sales.

“It is reassuring to see this, so early in the year.”

